World

Saudi Arabia official denies reports of lifting ban on alcohol

Reuters Published 26 May, 2025 05:44pm

DUBAI: A Saudi official denied on Monday media reports saying the kingdom, the birthplace of Islam, would lift its 73-year-old ban on alcohol, which is prohibited for observant Muslims.

The report, which was picked up by some international media after it appeared on a wine blog last week, said Saudi authorities planned to allow the controlled sale of alcohol as the country prepares to host the 2034 soccer World Cup. It did not give a source for the information.

The report sparked a vigorous online debate in the conservative kingdom, whose king also holds the title of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques - Islam’s most revered places in Makkah and Medina.

Saudi Arabia’s de facto leader, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, known as MBS, is pushing a series of reforms to open up the country for tourism and business, as part of an effort to strengthen non-oil sectors of the economy.

The government ended its prohibition on allowing women to drive in 2017, and has eased some rules on sex segregation in public spaces and reduced the power of the religious police.

A minor step towards allowing alcoholic drinks to be consumed in the kingdom was the opening of the first alcohol store in the capital, Riyadh, last year serving exclusively non-Muslim diplomats.

Prior to that, alcohol was available only through diplomatic mail or on the black market.

Saudi Arabia has strict laws against drinking alcohol, which can be punished by deportation, fines or imprisonment. Jail terms have largely replaced possible sentencing with hundreds of lashes.

