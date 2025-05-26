AIRLINK 162.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.22%)
BOP 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
CNERGY 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
CPHL 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.97%)
FCCL 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.05%)
FFL 15.57 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.32%)
FLYNG 50.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.04%)
HUBC 139.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-4.69%)
KEL 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
KOSM 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.91%)
MLCF 74.56 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.24%)
OGDC 212.37 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.22%)
PACE 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
PAEL 43.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.84%)
PIAHCLA 17.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
PIBTL 8.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.24%)
POWER 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.1%)
PPL 169.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-0.76%)
PRL 33.12 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.42%)
PTC 23.19 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.98%)
SEARL 85.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.64%)
SSGC 34.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.46%)
SYM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
TELE 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.95%)
TPLP 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
TRG 62.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.54%)
WAVESAPP 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.41%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.57%)
YOUW 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.83%)
BR100 12,739 Decreased By -30.1 (-0.24%)
BR30 37,506 Decreased By -158.7 (-0.42%)
KSE100 119,103 Decreased By -50.4 (-0.04%)
KSE30 36,302 Decreased By -24.7 (-0.07%)
May 26, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Moody’s reaffirms negative outlook on China on trade concerns

Reuters Published 26 May, 2025 04:55pm

BEIJING: Moody’s maintained its negative outlook on China on Monday, citing concerns that tensions with major trading partners could have a long-lasting negative impact on its credit profile.

Affirming its A1 rating, which Moody’s lowered to “negative” from “stable” in December 2023, the credit ratings agency said “the drivers of (China’s) negative outlook have changed,” in a shift from concerns about local government debt and the health of state-owned firms.

“These risks have now receded following concerted government policy, and no longer weigh meaningfully on China’s A1 rating,” Moody’s said in a statement.

In April, another agency, Fitch, cut China’s sovereign credit rating by one notch to A, citing rapidly rising debt and deteriorating public finances.

Sustained Pakistan-India tensions could derail Islamabad’s economic recovery, warns Moody’s

Investors are watching to see how other ratings agencies and financial institutions gauge the health of the world’s second-largest economy, following U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to single out China for 145% tariffs last month.

China’s finance ministry in a statement said Moody’s decision to keep the country’s rating and outlook unchanged was “a positive reflection of the prospects for China’s economy”.

Although China and the United States agreed to a tariff truce earlier this month, Moody’s said “uncertainty around future trade restrictions and global trade flows remains”.

“As a baseline, we expect tariffs on Chinese exports to major markets will remain higher than at the beginning of the year,” it added.

China Moody's Moody's ratings

Comments

200 characters

Moody’s reaffirms negative outlook on China on trade concerns

Palestinians to raise flag at WHO for the first time after vote

Selling pressure at bourse, KSE-100 sheds nearly 900 points

Aurangzeb says IMF case approved ‘on merit’ despite disruption attempts

PM Shehbaz arrives in Tehran for crucial visit to strengthen ties

Gold price per tola falls Rs2,600 in Pakistan

With digital push underway, PM appoints Bilal bin Saqib as SAPM on Blockchain and Crypto

Saudi Arabia official denies reports of lifting ban on alcohol

Rupee records decline against US dollar

Pakistan’s rice exporter Matco to restructure corn starch business

Trump delays EU tariffs until July 9, European markets rally

Read more stories