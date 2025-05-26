China says Moody’s reaffirming ratings reflects its ‘positive prospects’

BEIJING: Moody’s decision to keep China’s ratings and outlook unchanged is a “positive reflection of the positive prospects of China’s economy,” China’s finance ministry said on Monday.

The country’s incremental and existing policies will jointly provide firm support for economic development, the ministry said in a statement.

Moody’s on Monday maintained its A1 ratings and negative outlook on China, but said trade tensions between the country and its major trading partners could have a long-lasting negative effect on its credit profile.