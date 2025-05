ABIDJAN: Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast had reached 1.602 million metric tons by May 25 since the start of the season on October 1, up 9.1% from the same period last season, exporters estimated on Monday.

About 8,000 tons of beans were delivered to Abidjan port and 12,000 tons to San Pedro between May 19 and May 25 for a total of 20,000 tons, down from 32,000 tons in the same week of the previous season.