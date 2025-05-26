STOXX 600 jumps as Trump’s EU tariff deadline extension boosts sentiment

European shares surged on Monday, poised to recoup the previous session’s losses on relief after U.S. President Donald Trump delayed his threat to impose a 50% tariff on the European Union.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 1% by 0710 GMT.

The benchmark lost 0.9% on Friday after Trump unexpectedly called for sharp tariffs on goods from the EU, saying that negotiations with the region were not moving fast enough.

On Sunday, Trump extended the deadline for tariffs to July 9 from June 1, as he agreed after European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told him that the 27-nation bloc needed more time to produce a deal.

European stocks rise as yields ease, data lifts sentiment

The automobiles and parts index, sensitive to tariff-related pressures, rebounded by 1.4%. Mercedes gained 2.1%, BMW rose 2% and Volkswagen advanced 1.9%.

Luxury stocks, highly exposed to the U.S. market, gained. Shares of Kering, LVMH and Richemont rose between 1.5% and 2.4%.

Economically-sensitive banks surged 1.5%, while technology stocks (.SX8P), opens new tab led gains among sectors, rising 1.9%.