Thai April exports rise 10.2% y/y, above forecast

Reuters Published 26 May, 2025 11:55am

BANGKOK: Thailand’s customs-cleared exports rose 10.2% in April from a year earlier, the commerce ministry said on Monday, beating analysts’ expectations.

The reading compared with a forecast 9.1% year-on-year increase for April in a Reuters poll, and followed March’s 17.8% rise.

“Exports are going to be the hero this year,” Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan told a press conference on Monday.

Thailand faces a 36% US tariff if a reduction cannot be negotiated with Washington before a moratorium expires in July.

Thai April factory output unexpectedly rises for first time in 19 months

The United States has set a 10% tariff for most nations while the moratorium is in place.

Discussions with the US Trade Representative have been positive, Pichai said, adding that exports were growing in all markets.

Last week, Pichai said exports were expected to beat a target of 2% to 3% growth this year, helped by increased shipments to countries other than the United States.

