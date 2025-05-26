AIRLINK 162.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.22%)
BOP 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
CNERGY 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
CPHL 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.97%)
FCCL 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.05%)
FFL 15.57 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.32%)
FLYNG 50.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.04%)
HUBC 139.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-4.69%)
KEL 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
KOSM 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.91%)
MLCF 74.56 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.24%)
OGDC 212.37 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.22%)
PACE 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
PAEL 43.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.84%)
PIAHCLA 17.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
PIBTL 8.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.24%)
POWER 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.1%)
PPL 169.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-0.76%)
PRL 33.12 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.42%)
PTC 23.19 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.98%)
SEARL 85.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.64%)
SSGC 34.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.46%)
SYM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
TELE 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.95%)
TPLP 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
TRG 62.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.54%)
WAVESAPP 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.41%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.57%)
YOUW 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.83%)
BR100 12,739 Decreased By -30.1 (-0.24%)
BR30 37,506 Decreased By -158.7 (-0.42%)
KSE100 119,103 Decreased By -50.4 (-0.04%)
KSE30 36,302 Decreased By -24.7 (-0.07%)
Markets

Gold edges lower as Trump extends EU tariff deadline

Reuters Published 26 May, 2025 11:25am

Gold prices eased on Monday after US President Donald Trump set a July 9 deadline for a trade deal with the European Union, rescinding his earlier threat of a 50% tariff from June 1.

Spot gold was down 0.3% at $3,346.55 an ounce, as of 0522 GMT.

US gold futures fell 0.6% to $3,345.80.

“There is (a) kind of element of relief in the marketplace after (the) pause on tariffs on the EU and we’re seeing gold weaken,” said Kyle Rodda, Capital.com’s financial market analyst.

However, the trend is still positive for gold because of the United States’ actions, which is impacting them as well and that could negatively impact the dollar and US assets, Rodda said, adding that most of the central banks were moving away from the dollar to gold.

Gold prices surge

Trump on Sunday backed off his threat to speed up 50% tariffs on imports from the European Union, agreeing to extend his deadline for trade talks until July 9 after the head of the EU executive body said the bloc needed more time to “reach a good deal.”

Gold prices rose more than 2% to a two-week peak on Friday, supported by safe-haven inflows after Trump recommended 50% tariffs on European Union imports from June 1 and said he was considering a 25% tariff on any Apple iPhones made outside the United States.

The dollar index, meanwhile, fell to a nearly one-month low against its rivals.

A weaker dollar makes greenback-priced gold less expensive for other currency holders.

On the geopolitical front, Russian forces launched a barrage of 367 drones and missiles at Ukrainian cities overnight, in the largest aerial attack of the war so far, killing at least 12 people and injuring dozens more, officials said.

SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.15% to 922.46 tons on Friday from 923.89 tons on Thursday.

Spot silver rose 0.1% to $33.52 an ounce, platinum edged 0.1% lower to $1,093.13 and palladium gained 0.8% to $1,000.49.

Gold Spot gold bullion

