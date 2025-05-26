AIRLINK 162.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.22%)
Markets

Australia, New Zealand dollars hit new 2025 highs amid more US tariff chaos

Reuters Published 26 May, 2025 11:20am

SYDNEY: The Australian and New Zealand dollars hit new 2025 highs on Monday after US President Donald Trump’s fresh tariff threats undermined the greenback, while a rebound in global stocks also aided the risk-sensitive currencies.

The Aussie rallied 0.6% to $0.6536, the highest since late November.

It jumped 1.4% on Friday to break above the 200-day moving average of $0.6448, with resistance now at around $0.6550.

The kiwi dollar also gained 0.6% to $0.6029, the highest since early November.

It surged 1.5% on Friday, with support solid at the 200-day moving average of $0.5877.

Trump on Friday threatened to ratchet up tariffs on the European Union and warned Apple he may slap a 25% levy on all imported iPhones, sending US shares and the dollar sharply lower.

However, in a reversal on Sunday, he backed off on the EU tariff plan and agreed to extend the deadline for talks until July 9.

Wall Street futures rallied 1%, with the better risk appetite helping the two Antipodeans extending their gains on Monday.

“Any tariff news could inject more volatility into currency markets and pull the USD down,” said Joseph Capurso, head of international economics at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

“AUD/USD could break above the topside of its recent range of 0.6350 to 0.6550 this week.” Tariff news aside, this week is set to be busy for the two Antipodeans.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand will meet on Wednesday where it is widely expected to cut interest rates to 3.25%, though uncertainty remains about its next moves.

Australia, New Zealand dollars gain but face stiff chart resistance

Swaps imply a quarter-point rate cut has been fully priced in, with rates bottoming at either 3% or 2.75% later this year.

Australia will release monthly CPI data on Wednesday and retail sales on Friday.

The updates have gained more importance after the central bank opened the door to further policy easing last week.

A rate cut in July is now priced at a 65% probability, with a total easing of 75 basis points expected by early next year.

