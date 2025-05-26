AIRLINK 162.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.22%)
BOP 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
CNERGY 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
CPHL 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.97%)
FCCL 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.05%)
FFL 15.57 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.32%)
FLYNG 50.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.04%)
HUBC 139.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-4.69%)
KEL 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
KOSM 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.91%)
MLCF 74.56 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.24%)
OGDC 212.37 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.22%)
PACE 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
PAEL 43.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.84%)
PIAHCLA 17.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
PIBTL 8.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.24%)
POWER 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.1%)
PPL 169.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-0.76%)
PRL 33.12 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.42%)
PTC 23.19 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.98%)
SEARL 85.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.64%)
SSGC 34.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.46%)
SYM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
TELE 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.95%)
TPLP 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
TRG 62.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.54%)
WAVESAPP 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.41%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.57%)
YOUW 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.83%)
BR100 12,739 Decreased By -30.1 (-0.24%)
BR30 37,506 Decreased By -158.7 (-0.42%)
KSE100 119,103 Decreased By -50.4 (-0.04%)
KSE30 36,302 Decreased By -24.7 (-0.07%)
Markets

Indian benchmark indexes set to open higher after Trump delays EU tariffs

Reuters Published 26 May, 2025 08:10am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

India’s benchmark indexes are set to open marginally higher on Monday, after U.S. President Donald Trump extended the deadline for trade talks with the European Union, easing near-term tensions.

Gift Nifty futures were trading at 24,935.5 as of 8:09 a.m. IST, indicating that the Nifty 50 will open above its Friday’s close of 24,853.15.

Trump on Sunday backed off his threat to speed up 50% tariffs on imports from the EU, agreeing to extend his deadline for trade talks until July 9 after the head of the EU executive body said the bloc needed more time to “reach a good deal.”

Other Asian markets opened marginally higher, with the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index gaining 0.2%, while oil prices also edged higher on easing concerns of fuel demand.

Indian equity benchmarks top Asian gainers, erase weekly losses

The Nifty 50 has climbed 5.7% since early April, supported by foreign inflows, improving corporate earnings, and expectations that India will remain relatively insulated from U.S. tariffs. The index remains 5.4% below its record high of September 27, 2024.

Foreign portfolio investors purchased 17.95 billion rupees ($211.14 million) worth of Indian equities on Friday, bringing May’s net inflows to $1.64 billion.

Investor focus will also be on key domestic triggers, with India’s Q4 GDP data due on May 30 and the RBI’s policy decision on June 6. Signs of economic recovery or policy support could further strengthen sentiment and corporate profitability expectations.

Short-term momentum remains constructive, but global trade risks and upcoming data releases may drive volatility, two analysts said.

Indian stocks

