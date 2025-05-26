Educational curriculum: Federal govt decides to include AI subject

LAHORE: Chairman Prime Minister’s Youth Programme Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan has said the federal government has decided to include Artificial Intelligence as a subject in the educational curriculum for enhancing technological capabilities of youth.

While addressing a ceremony here, Rana said equipping the youth with modern technology is the need of the hour and the current government is taking necessary steps in this regard.

He said the Prime Minister’s Youth Skill Development Program (PMYSDP) was initiated to strengthen the quality of technical and vocational education and training (TVET). The purpose of the program is to equip young people with market-driven conventional and high-tech skills required for career progression with an aim to bring capacity of youth at par with international standards, he said. According to him, PMYSDP is the vehicle of change to empower youth and harness their potential for human development and transformation of the future of Pakistan. The program comprises several components of interventions to stimulate the transformation of the entire TVET system in the country.

As per official sources, the Prime Minister’s Youth Program has successfully implemented initiatives to empower the country’s youth, achieving all set targets. The focus of the program was to empowering young individuals through its comprehensive 4E framework, which encompassed four pivotal pillars, Education, Employment, Engagement and Environment.

The sources claimed that a holistic approach was designed to foster a well-rounded and skilled youth population, equipped to drive positive change and progress. These initiatives included the Youth Laptop Scheme, which connects the youth with technology and provides support for education to the Pakistan Education Endowment Fund (PEEF) talented students.

The sources claimed the Youth Skills Development Program provided training in various businesses and technologies, while the Youth Business and Agriculture Loan Scheme offered free loans to businessmen. The National Innovation Award promoted startups, and supports the development in the IT Startups and Venture Capital Project IT sector.

According to the sources, the Youth Internship Program provided job opportunities to young people in Academia and the labor market, while the National Youth Council advised policy making. The National Volunteer Corps voluntarily encouraged positive change, and digital Youth Hubs connected young people with digital skills and opportunities. In addition, Talent Hunt Sports League and Sports Academies played a vital role in the development of sports and the Green Youth Movement trains young people with environmental protection.

It may be added that under the Prime Minister’s Youth Program, Rs 29.404 billion were provided for PM Youth Laptop Scheme, for Pakistan Education Endowment Fund Rs 14 billion has been allocated besides Prime Minister Youth Skills Development Program Rs 15 billion, PM Youth Business and Agriculture Loan Scheme Rs 105 billion, Prime Minister Volunteer Corps Rs 1.8 billion, Prime Minister Digital Youth Hub Rs 447 million, PMs Talent Hunt Youth Sports League Rs 240 million, PM Sports Academies Rs 998 million and Prime Minister Green Youth Movement Rs 1.94 billion allocated.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025