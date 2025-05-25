AIRLINK 162.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.22%)
May 26, 2025
World

Red Cross pleads for Gaza ceasefire after two workers killed

AFP Published May 25, 2025

GENEVA: Two Red Cross workers were killed in a strike on their home in the Gaza city of Khan Yunis, the ICRC said Sunday as it made an “urgent” appeal for a ceasefire in the conflict.

“We are heartbroken by the death of two dear colleagues, Ibrahim Eid and Ahmad Abu Hilal,” the International Committee of the Red Cross said in a social media statement.

The strike was carried out on Saturday, the ICRC added, without saying who staged the attack. Israel has acknowleged, however, that it carried out strikes in Khan Yunis on Saturday.

France’s Macron: Gaza conditions are ‘intolerable,’ hopes to discuss it with Netanyahu and Trump

The ICRC said that Eid had worked as a weapons contamination officer for the ICRC and that Hilal had been a security guard at a Red Cross hospital.

“Their killing points to the intolerable civilians death toll in Gaza,” said the statement.

“The ICRC reiterates its urgent call for a ceasefire and for the respect and protection of civilians, including medical, humanitarian, relief and civil defence personnel.”

As part of its military onslaught since the Hamas October 7, 2023 attacks, Israel resumed strikes in Gaza after the ending of a ceasefire in March and has stepped up the campaign since May 17.

