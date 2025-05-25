PM Shehbaz embarks on four-nation tour

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday embarked on a four-nation diplomatic tour, starting with Turkey, as part of Pakistan’s efforts to strengthen bilateral ties and address regional and global challenges, according to a statement from Prime Minister’s office.

The high-level delegation includes Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, and Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will visit Turkey, Iran, Azerbaijan, and Tajikistan from May 25 to May 30, 2025.

PM to embark on 4-state visit today

During these visits, he will engage in wide-ranging discussions with the leadership of these countries on bilateral relations and matters of regional and international significance.

A key focus of the tour will be expressing gratitude for the support extended by friendly nations during Pakistan’s recent crisis with India.

The Prime Minister will also participate in the International Conference on Glaciers in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, on May 29-30, highlighting Pakistan’s commitment to climate change and environmental cooperation.