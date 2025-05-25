PM Shehbaz arrives in Turkiye as part of four-nation tour

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has arrived in Istanbul, Turkiye on Sunday as part of his four-nation diplomatic tour.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister’s office, the premier was received by Turkiye’s Minister for National Defence Yasar Gulen.

His trip is part of Pakistan’s efforts to strengthen bilateral ties and address regional and global challenges.

The high-level delegation includes Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, and Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi.

During his visit, PM Shehbaz will also visit Iran, Azerbaijan, and Tajikistan from May 25 to May 30, 2025.

During these visits, he will engage in wide-ranging discussions with the leadership of these countries on bilateral relations and matters of regional and international significance.

A key focus of the tour will be expressing gratitude for the support extended by friendly nations during Pakistan’s recent crisis with India.

The Prime Minister will also participate in the International Conference on Glaciers in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, on May 29-30, highlighting Pakistan’s commitment to climate change and environmental cooperation.