AIRLINK 162.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.22%)
BOP 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
CNERGY 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
CPHL 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.97%)
FCCL 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.05%)
FFL 15.57 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.32%)
FLYNG 50.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.04%)
HUBC 139.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-4.69%)
KEL 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
KOSM 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.91%)
MLCF 74.56 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.24%)
OGDC 212.37 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.22%)
PACE 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
PAEL 43.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.84%)
PIAHCLA 17.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
PIBTL 8.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.24%)
POWER 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.1%)
PPL 169.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-0.76%)
PRL 33.12 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.42%)
PTC 23.19 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.98%)
SEARL 85.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.64%)
SSGC 34.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.46%)
SYM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
TELE 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.95%)
TPLP 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
TRG 62.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.54%)
WAVESAPP 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.41%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.57%)
YOUW 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.83%)
BR100 12,739 Decreased By -30.1 (-0.24%)
BR30 37,506 Decreased By -158.7 (-0.42%)
KSE100 119,103 Decreased By -50.4 (-0.04%)
KSE30 36,302 Decreased By -24.7 (-0.07%)
May 25, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

South Korea frontrunner Lee suggests extending US tariff talks

Reuters Published 25 May, 2025 10:12am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

SEOUL: South Korean presidential frontrunner Lee Jae-myung said on Sunday the deadline to reach a deal with the US on President Donald Trump’s trade tariffs needs to be reconsidered to find a mutually beneficial agreement between the two allies.

Tariff negotiations with the United States will be one of the biggest challenges for the winner of the June 3 election, Lee told a press conference.

The snap election was called after Yoon Suk Yeol was impeached as president and removed from office for briefly declaring martial law in December.

Lee, from the main opposition Democratic Party of Korea, is leading in opinion polls over conservative contestants. Seoul and Washington have said they aim to craft a package on tariffs and economic cooperation by July 8.

But the South Korean minister for trade and industry said recently that was not enough time and delays would be possible due to the election.

“There is not much time,” Lee said.

“Isn’t diplomacy something that benefits both sides? If one country benefits and the other country suffers unilaterally, that is not diplomacy. It is called plunder.”

He called for mutual respect between the two countries, saying they “need to reconsider whether the timeline set by one side should be bound to”.

Lee said South Korea must compile an extra budget to boost the economy in the short term and vowed that if elected he would form and head a task force to tackle the slowing economy.

“I will swiftly prepare immediately actionable economic measures and actively respond to the domestic economic slowdown with the determination to fight the recession,” he said.

Lee said he would pursue peace on the Korean peninsula, criticising the ousted Yoon’s tough policy on North Korea, which he said had raised tensions high, burdening the economy and adding to concerns among foreign investors.

South Korea investigators ask prosecutors to indict Yoon for insurrection, abuse of power

“We should maintain and strengthen our powerful defence capabilities, military power and strengthen the South Korea-US security alliance, but find a path toward dialogue, cooperation, communication and coexistence where possible,” said Lee, who considers pragmatism as a key to diplomacy.

Lee is leading the race with 45% support ahead of conservative rival Kim Moon-soo, Yoon’s labour minister, with 36% support in a Gallup Korea poll released on Friday.

Kim has been closing the initially double-digit gap with Lee.

Asked about his recent decline in polls, Lee said he was confident that South Koreans would not choose those who supported or staged the “insurrection”, referring to the criminal charges against Yoon over martial law.

Donald Trump south korea Lee Jae myung South Korea's presidential candidates US tariff talks Donald Trump’s trade tariffs Kim Moon soo

Comments

200 characters

South Korea frontrunner Lee suggests extending US tariff talks

Extra subsidy needs: MoF asks ministry to allocate Rs50bn for PD to secure TSG

Govt set to appoint new member for Nepra tribunal

Prohibited pacts: CCP issues cautionary notice

Political leadership, armed forces: Field Marshal hosts dinner

Reforms key to recovery, poverty reduction: WB

Next mission expected in H2: IMF says FY26 budget agreement talks will continue

Collection at manufacturing stage likely: Govt may scrap sugar FED in FY26 budget

Modi’s threat of water war serious disruption to regional peace, stability: Chinese scholar

NAB recovers, disburses Rs88bn in Q1

IWT suspension not acceptable: minister

Read more stories