NAB recovers, disburses Rs88bn in Q1

Safdar Rasheed Published 25 May, 2025 02:42am

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) recovered and disbursed over Rs 88 billion during the first quarter of 2025 (January–March).

These recoveries included direct recoveries worth Rs 2.085 billion and indirect recoveries amounting to Rs 86 billion, involving public and private lands associated with cases of illegal transfer and occupation. The disbursed amounts were returned to the relevant affected entities.

Regarding indirect recoveries, NAB (Balochistan) retrieved state land measuring 340 acres of Chiltan Park and 250 acres of Forest department which translate into Rs 6.45 billion. NAB (KPK) secured Rs 0.56 billion in case titled inquiry against officers/ officials of University of Swabi, Revenue and Forest departments. NAB (Lahore) recovered Rs 70.87 billion in three mega cases including Employees Cooperative Housing Society, State Life Insurance Employees Cooperative Housing Society and Sarwar Omega Villas. NAB (Multan) recovered Rs 0.013 billion in GFS-7 Wonders Housing Scheme, while NAB (Sukkur) recovered 610 acres of NHA land worth of Rs 8.53 billion.

NAB recovers, disburses over Rs88bn during 1st quarter of 2025

Regarding disbursement of direct recoveries, NAB transferred Rs 9.72 million directly to the Federal Government, Rs 10.80 million to Provincial Governments and Rs 73.51 million to different department/ financial institutions, etc.

Further, a significant portion amounting to Rs 1990.771 million has been directly distributed to 19105 victims of various scams.

This includes Rs 72.04 million to 4778 affectees of National House Building and Road Development Corporation by NAB (Rawalpindi), Rs 1168.26 million to 11855 affectees of Eden Housing Case by NAB (Lahore), Rs 405.08 million to 989 affectees of SHG & Others case by NAB (Lahore), Rs 111.08 million to 496 affectees of Arain City case by NAB (Rawalpindi), Rs 109.15 million to 452 affectees of Toyota Motors Gujranwala case by NAB (Lahore), Rs 23.56 million to 246 affectees of Gulshan-e-Rehman case by NAB (Rawalpindi), Rs 12.07 million to 99 affectees of THG case by NAB (Lahore), Rs 47.31 million to 60 affectees of Gilani Housing Corporation by NAB (Rawalpindi), Rs 3.631 million to 78 affectees of Ahmed City Housing Scheme by NAB (Lahore) and Rs 38.59 million to 52 affectees of other various scams.

The recoveries made in the first quarter of 2025 has taken the NAB’s overall recovery amount since its inception to Rs 6.236 trillion, of which 62.92 % (Rs 3.92 trillion) were recovered in last 18 months. These recoveries were made from individuals and entities through plea bargains, voluntary returns and settlements.

This substantial disbursement highlights NAB’s commitment not only to holding offenders accountable but also to ensuring swift restitution for the victims of financial fraud. NAB remains resolute in its mission to recover looted public funds and advance its vision of a corruption-free Pakistan.

