Alkhidmat announces its ‘Qurbani campaign’

LAHORE: Alkhidmat Foundation Pakistan has formally launched its annual Qurbani Fi Sabilillah 2025 campaign, announcing the sacrifice of 10,000 animals during Eid-ul-Adha to distribute meat among more than two million underprivileged individuals.

The announcement was made here during a press conference held at Alkhidmat’s head office.

Dr Hafeez ur Rehman, President of Alkhidmat Foundation, stated that this year’s campaign will benefit deserving families across Pakistan— including orphans, widows, prisoners, the transgender community, and other marginalised groups. In addition, the Foundation has made arrangements to carry out Eid sacrifices for displaced Palestinians in Egypt, Jordan, Al-Quds, and the West Bank.

The campaign includes the sacrifice of 6,000 large and 4,000 small animals. “With the support of our donors and volunteers, we aim to bring Eid joy to those who need it most,” said Dr Rehman.

