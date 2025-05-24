AIRLINK 162.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.22%)
May 24, 2025
Pakistan

PM Shehbaz to visit Turkiye, Iran, Azerbaijan and Tajikistan from May 25 to 30

BR Web Desk Published May 24, 2025 Updated May 24, 2025 04:24pm

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would undertake official visits to four friendly countries, including Turkiye, Iran, Azerbaijan and Tajikistan from Sunday, state-run Radio Pakistan reported on Saturday.

“During the visit, the prime minister will have wide-ranging discussions with the leaders of these countries on entire range of issues, covering bilateral relations and matters of regional and international importance,” it reported.

Trump says Pakistan, India have agreed to a ceasefire

PM Shehbaz would also have the opportunity to express the deepest appreciation and acknowledgment for the support extended to Pakistan by the friendly countries during the recent crisis with India, Radio Pakistan said.

After an attack on tourists in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan and India clashed in their worst military fighting in nearly three decades before agreeing to a ceasefire on May 10.

PM Shehbaz will also be attending the International Conference on Glaciers in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, to be held on 29th and 30th of this month.

PM house PM Shehbaz Sharif Indo Pak tensions Pakistan India conflict

