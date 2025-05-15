AIRLINK 154.96 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.05%)
BOP 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
CNERGY 7.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.55%)
CPHL 82.91 Increased By ▲ 4.67 (5.97%)
FCCL 47.86 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.69%)
FFL 14.68 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.31%)
FLYNG 44.96 Increased By ▲ 4.09 (10.01%)
HUBC 137.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.53%)
HUMNL 12.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.46%)
KEL 4.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.15%)
KOSM 5.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 75.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.8%)
OGDC 212.67 Decreased By ▼ -5.99 (-2.74%)
PACE 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.53%)
PAEL 46.13 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.83%)
PIAHCLA 16.28 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (10%)
PIBTL 8.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.81%)
POWER 15.18 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
PPL 169.91 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (1.12%)
PRL 31.14 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (5.38%)
PTC 20.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.4%)
SEARL 83.77 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.45%)
SSGC 36.07 Increased By ▲ 3.28 (10%)
SYM 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (4.71%)
TELE 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.15%)
TPLP 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.94%)
TRG 66.20 Increased By ▲ 2.91 (4.6%)
WAVESAPP 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.1%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
YOUW 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.28%)
BR100 12,671 Increased By 27.1 (0.21%)
BR30 37,367 Increased By 74.5 (0.2%)
KSE100 118,537 Decreased By -39.4 (-0.03%)
KSE30 36,294 Decreased By -7.9 (-0.02%)
May 15, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-05-15

Housing scam victims: NAB Lahore disburses Rs1.34bn

Safdar Rasheed Published May 15, 2025 Updated May 15, 2025 06:53am

LAHORE: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore, in a significant development, has successfully recovered Rs1.34 billion in Formanities Housing Society scandal and promptly initiated commencement of the same among 1,446 victims of the said scam.

Marking this milestone, Director General (DG) NAB Lahore, Muhammad Ahtram Dar told that, keeping in view the special directives of the Chairman NAB to ensure completion of cheque distribution before Eid-ul-Adha, the Lahore Bureau has been decided to remain operational over the weekends (Saturday and Sunday) to continue delivering services to the victims. The initiative is designed to maximize relief delivery within the shortest possible time.

DG NAB also announced the withdrawal of the requirement to bring stamp papers for cheque collection, a move aimed at facilitating the process for the victims. He further emphasised that providing rapid and prioritised relief to the general public remains a core directive of the Chairman NAB.

He also noted that NAB Lahore has previously succeeded in disbursing compensation to thousands of victims within a remarkably short period. Reaffirming the Bureau’s commitment, he further stated that redressing the grievances of housing sector victims, remains their foremost priority.

However, DG NAB Lahore also instructed all victims of the Formanities Housing Scam to ensure for bringing their original documentation for receiving cheques to facilitate a smooth and efficient process.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

NAB NAB Lahore Victims of housing society scams Muhammad Ahtram Dar DG NAB Lahore

Comments

200 characters

Housing scam victims: NAB Lahore disburses Rs1.34bn

Pakistan, India talks in Saudi Arabia likely

Meeting scheduled for 15-16th: PD to brief IMF on CDMP, subsidy and carbon levy law

Court allows Imran Khan to communicate with his sons

Ex-FATA/PATA: Rs45bn GST exemptions under scrutiny

PM Shehbaz sets up panel for petroleum sector reforms

NA informed: PIA records Rs9.35bn operational profit

90bps drop in Market Treasury Bills yield

Entry-151 of Sixth Schedule to STA: SC CB grants status quo, restores amendment

Collusive tendering practices: NAB, CCP sign MoU to take firm action

Transfer of judges: CB concerned about attributing malice to state functionaries

Read more stories