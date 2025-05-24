AIRLINK 162.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-1.26%)
PM assures presidents of chambers of commerce: Steps being taken to ensure access to easy business loans

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 24 May, 2025 06:21am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday expressed determination for a historic economic victory following the country’s recent military success in Marka-e-Haq against India, pledging close cooperation between the government and private sector to transform Pakistan into a global economic power.

Speaking to a delegation of presidents of Chambers of Commerce from across Pakistan, he emphasised the government’s commitment to protecting business rights and creating a conducive environment for profitable enterprise. “With the grace of Allah Almighty, we will emerge as a world economic power,” he said.

Sharif highlighted initiatives to boost small and medium enterprises, reduce the cost of doing business, and improve access to easy business loans.

PM directs ministries to draft action plan with chambers’ input

He also stressed efforts to lower electricity costs and a strict stance against tax evasion. He called for the introduction of modern technology into industries and underlined the important role of women in the country’s economic progress, promising full support for businesswomen.

Members of the delegation paid tribute to both the prime minister and the armed forces for their “historic win” in Marka-e-Haq and commended the government’s economic policies for gradual improvements in business conditions and stock market performance over the past two years.

The delegation expressed their intention to fully cooperate with the government’s development agenda and public welfare initiatives.

They also praised reforms at the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and offered suggestions to make the tax system more business-friendly. The group presented budget recommendations for the next fiscal year, which Prime Minister Sharif directed the finance minister to review.

The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Finance Muhammad Aurangzeb, Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal, Minister for Industries Rana Tanvir Hussain, Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan, Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik, Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi, Minister for Information Technology Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Special Assistant Haroon Akhtar, and senior officials from relevant departments.

