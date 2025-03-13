AIRLINK 175.36 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (0.88%)
PM directs ministries to draft action plan with chambers’ input

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 13 Mar, 2025 05:28am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday directed all relevant ministries and their secretaries to collaborate with all the chambers of commerce and develop a plan of action for policy measures in accordance with their recommendations.

The prime minister, while talking to presidents of various chambers of commerce in the country, said that economic stability is the initial phase of development, as the path to progress has just begun.

Sharif also expressed his gratitude to the chambers’ representatives for acknowledging the efforts of his economic team, emphasising that there is still much to be done to achieve greater economic stability in the country.

Govt urged to retain two-year term of trade bodies

“We should all contribute to economic development, with a special emphasis on the business community that has consistently led the way in uplifting the country,” he added.

The prime minister emphasised that addressing the concerns of the business community is the top priority of his government, adding all-out efforts would be made to facilitate the business community.

He reiterated that the government will persist in its efforts to support the business community, as they were the driving force behind trade and industry, especially during challenging economic times.

Sharif was of the view that the business community is benefiting from the digitisation of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and other economic reform initiatives introduced by the government.

He added that the faceless clearance system has greatly decreased the time required for container clearance at ports, adding the business community should give its proposals for more reforms in the system to boost the government’s tax revenue.

The chambers’ of commerce representatives also commended the prime minister, who had previously served as president of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce in his youth, for steering the country towards development following economic stability.

They said that, for the first time, the government is demonstrating a serious commitment to addressing the issues faced by the business community.

“We appreciate the inclusion of the business community in the consultative process, particularly in the budget consultation,” they added.

