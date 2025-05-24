AIRLINK 162.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.22%)
Freelance services: annual foreign exchange inflows may reach $500m in Pakistan

Recorder Report Published May 24, 2025 Updated May 24, 2025 12:22pm

KARACHI: Annual foreign exchange inflows from freelance services are rapidly growing and expected to reach $500 million in the current fiscal year (FY25), marking a significant contribution to the national exchequer.

As the global nature of work undergoes rapid transformation, Pakistan is witnessing a powerful surge in the freelancing economy. With over 70 percent of its population under 30, the country is fast becoming a hub for digital talent.

Ibrahim Amin, Chairman of the Pakistan Freelancers Association (PAFLA) has emphasised the critical role freelancers now play in Pakistan’s economic stabilisation, especially in the face of recurring trade and currency imbalances.

Minister meets freelancers and content creators

“These aren’t just individual success stories. This is sustainable, scalable foreign income entering Pakistan without factories, raw materials, or traditional exports. It’s smart economics,” he added.

He said that PAFLA fully supporting the freelancers to contribute in the economic growth and is also in dialogue with federal and provincial governments to shape national policy frameworks. These include proposals for tax incentives, simplified account registration, lower transaction fees on remittances, and legal protections for freelancers, he added.

Powered by the digital revolution, increased internet access, and global freelancing platforms like Upwork, Fiverr, and Freelancer.com, tens of thousands of Pakistanis now offer services worldwide, from the US and UK to the Middle East and Europe.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan, freelance exports officially brought in over $400 million in the last fiscal year, poised to grow as more youth join the remote workforce. “With the current pace of growth, we are expecting that freelance exports will cross $500 million during this fiscal year”, Amin said and added “These inflows support thousands of households while strengthening Pakistan’s global digital reputation across IT, design, digital marketing, and content development sectors.”

Despite this momentum, Amin pointed out several structural challenges, chief among them being the lack of access to international payment gateways like PayPal, unclear taxation policies, and the absence of freelancer-centric banking products.

