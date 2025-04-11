Minister meets freelancers and content creators

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication is actively working to promote freelancing, digital entrepreneurship, and smart governance by integrating technology into administrative processes and public service delivery.

In this context, Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja held an important meeting with a group of freelancers and content creators.

The minister highlighted the government’s commitment to accelerating digital transformation across the country.

She emphasised the urgent need to promote digital registration and ensure access to technology in key sectors such as governance and economy. “Now is the time to accelerate digital registration across the board,” said Shaza Fatima, reaffirming the government’s vision of a Digital Pakistan.

She noted that digital tools and mobile applications are being launched to facilitate citizens and improve service efficiency. The minister also mentioned that the Islamabad Safe City App is being upgraded to enhance public safety and service delivery.

Shaza Fatima added that empowering the youth through digital literacy remains a top priority, and the IT sector continues to play a foundational role in the country’s development.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025