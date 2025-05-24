AIRLINK 162.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-1.26%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-05-24

Weekly SPI down 0.29pc

Obaid Abrar Published 24 May, 2025 06:21am

ISLAMABAD: The SPI for the current week ended May 22, decreased by 0.29 percent. Major decrease has been observed in the prices of chicken (7.26 per cent), onions (5.43 per cent), garlic (2.71 per cent), LPG (2.44 per cent), potatoes (0.95 per cent), mustard oil (0.80 per cent), diesel (0.78 per cent), masoor (0.46 per cent), cooking oil (0.14per cent), rice IRRI-6/9 (0.09per cent), firewood (0.06 per cent), and vegetable ghee 2.5kg and sugar (0.05 per cent) each, says Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The year-on-year trend depicts an increase of 1.35per cent, ladies sandal (55.62 per cent), chicken (45.12 per cent), moong (30.79 per cent), powdered milk (24.01 per cent), bananas (22.43 per cent), sugar (22.12 per cent), eggs (21.52 per cent), pulse gram (20.70 per cent), beef (17.56 per cent), vegetable ghee 2.5kg (13.86per cent), LPG (13.05per cent), and vegetable ghee 1kg (12.76per cent).

On the other hand, the items prices of which decreasedinclude; onions (54.93 per cent), potatoes (30.46 per cent), garlic (29.43 per cent), electricity charges for Q1 (29.40per cent), tea Lipton (17.93per cent), wheat flour (16.63 per cent), maash (16.03 per cent), tomatoes (14.03 per cent), chilies powder (12.30 per cent), rice IRRI-6/9 (8.50per cent), masoor (7.64 per cent) and petrol (7.43 per cent).

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 13 (25.49per cent) items increased, 14 (27.45per cent) items decreased and 24 (47.06per cent) items remained stable.

The SPI for the consumption group up to Rs17,732, Rs17,732-Rs22,888, Rs22,889-Rs29,517, Rs29,518-Rs44,175 and above Rs44,175 decreased by 0.26per cent, 0.27per cent, 0.26per cent, 0.28per cent and 0.30per cent respectively.

The items prices of which decreased during the period under review include, chicken farm broiler (live) 1kg7.26 per cent, onions 1kg 5.43 per cent, garlic (lehsun) 1kg 2.71 per cent, LPG 11.67 kg cylinder each 2.44 per cent, potatoes 1kg 0.95 per cent, mustard oil (average quality) 1kg 0.80 per cent, hi-speed diesel per litre 0.78 per cent, masoor (washed) 1kg 0.46 per cent, cooking oil Dalda or other similar brand (sn), 5 litre tin each 0.14 per cent.

