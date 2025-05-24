Fahd Haroon meets Saudi envoy

ISLAMABAD: Fahd Haroon, Minister of State/Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, held a meeting on Friday, with Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan.

The meeting served as an opportunity to reaffirm the deep-rooted and historic brotherly ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. Both sides emphasized the importance of further strengthening bilateral cooperation and discussed matters of mutual interest.

The discussions took place in a warm and cordial atmosphere, reflecting the close fraternal bond that continues to define the relationship between the two brotherly nations.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025