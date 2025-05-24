AIRLINK 162.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-1.26%)
May 24, 2025
Pakistan Print 2025-05-24

Orangi Town is no longer classified as ‘slum’: Rs7bn uplift package allocated by Sindh govt

Anwar Khan Published 24 May, 2025 06:21am

KARACHI: In a major urban development milestone, the Sindh government announced that Orangi Town is no longer classified as a slum, allocating an Rs7 billion uplift package for the area to transform one of the city’s most densely populated localities.

Najmi Alam, Adviser to the Chief Minister on Human Settlement told the Sindh Assembly on Friday during a question-and-answer session that Orangi Town does not fall in slum category of urban settlements, crediting the upgrade to sustained developmental efforts and infrastructural improvements in the locality.

However, while celebrating Orangi Town’s progress, he voiced concern over the increasing number of illegal slums in the city, warning that the trend presents serious challenges for urban planning and service delivery. “The Sindh government only regularizes a slum after all legal and procedural formalities are fulfilled,” he said.

He also pointed to ongoing issues with land encroachments, revealing that nullahs (storm water drains) and underground water lines have been taken over in various parts of the city.

He confirmed that three government officials were recently dismissed for issuing unauthorized lease documents, underlining the government’s commitment to fighting corruption and land irregularities.

The advisor further noted that the Katchi Abadi Department had failed to initiate planned recruitments, but emphasized that future hiring would be conducted transparently, with local candidates given priority to ensure accountability and community engagement.

In response to a question from MQM’s Qurat-ul-Ain, he revealed that slum registration records extend only up to 2011, leaving many newer informal settlements unregistered and unregulated. Najmi identified illegal construction as a widespread issue even in upscale areas, noting the presence of at least three katchi abadis in Clifton, a traditionally elite neighbourhood.

The Assembly session also focused on Karachi’s ongoing water crisis. MQM MPA Shariq Jamal highlighted a sharp reduction in water supply in PS-90, attributing it to the installation of a new eight-inch pipeline. He said residents were protesting due to acute shortages and inconsistent supply.

Parliamentary Secretary for Local Government Siraj Qasim Soomro explained that Karachi’s water distribution system is divided into three categories: settled neighbourhoods, informal settlements, and areas suffering from water theft.

He revealed that the Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation (KWSC) collect payment for only 125 million gallons per day, a fraction of the city’s demand. In many katchi abadis, electricity cut-offs prevent pumps from supplying water, exacerbating the crisis.

Further attention was drawn to water shortages by MQM’s Aamir Siddiqui in Jinnah Town and Jamshed Quarters, and PTI’s Wajid Hussain in Landhi. Wajid criticized the Local Government Minister for failing to act against water mafias and said that illegal water connections were rampant.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

