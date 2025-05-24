AIRLINK 162.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-1.26%)
BOP 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
CNERGY 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
CPHL 84.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-1.2%)
FCCL 45.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.16%)
FFL 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
FLYNG 50.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.26%)
HUBC 139.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.44%)
HUMNL 11.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-4.2%)
KEL 4.71 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-4.39%)
MLCF 74.56 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.24%)
OGDC 212.40 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.24%)
PACE 5.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 43.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.82%)
PIAHCLA 17.88 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
PIBTL 8.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.01%)
POWER 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.96%)
PPL 169.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-0.78%)
PRL 33.13 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.45%)
PTC 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.9%)
SEARL 85.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.73%)
SSGC 34.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.58%)
SYM 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1%)
TELE 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.82%)
TPLP 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
TRG 62.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.58%)
WAVESAPP 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.57%)
YOUW 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.62%)
BR100 12,744 Decreased By -24.9 (-0.19%)
BR30 37,499 Decreased By -165.3 (-0.44%)
KSE100 119,103 Decreased By -50.4 (-0.04%)
KSE30 36,302 Decreased By -24.7 (-0.07%)
May 24, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-05-24

Senate passes Civil Courts (Amendment) Bill, 2025

Sardar Sikander Shaheen Published 24 May, 2025 06:21am

ISLAMABAD: The Upper House of the Parliament on Friday passed the Civil Courts (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which provides that the appeals against the orders of the civil courts would only go to district courts — while the last day of the 350th Senate session was marked with apparent disinterest of lawmakers amidst the absence of Senate leadership — before the House was prorogued.

In the absence of chairman and deputy chairman Senate, Irfan Siddiqui from Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) presided over the Senate session.

Following the absence of Law Minister Azam Tarar, Climate Change State Minister Shezra Mansab presented the Civil Courts (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which received criticism from the Opposition Leader in Senate Shibli Faraz.

“The state minister does not know, at all, what this bill is all about. It would have been better had the law minister been here to present this bill,” he said.

The bill was finally presented in and passed by the House.

Already passed by the National Assembly, the bill now seeks President Asif Ali Zardari’s ascent to become a law.

According to the Statement of Objects and Reasons of the Civil Courts (Amendment) Bill, 2025, the prices of the properties are ostensibly high in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), and valuation of most of the regular first appeals, against orders / decrees of civil courts, is more than 25,000 rupees due to which pendency on appellate side of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) has increased manifolds.

Under Section 18(1)(a) of the West Pakistan Civil Courts Ordinance, 1962, the IHC has pecuniary, appellate jurisdiction exceeding Rs 2.5 million.

“By virtue of the Punjab Civil Courts (Amendment) Act, 2016, the Lahore High Court has already enhanced its appellate, pecuniary jurisdiction from 2.5 million rupees to 50 million rupees. However, pecuniary, appellate jurisdiction of Islamabad High Court remained the same i,e. 2.5 million rupees. In order to decrease burden of litigation on appellate side of Islamabad High Court, there is need to make district courts the forum to entertain appeals arising out from decrees or orders of civil judges,” says the Statement of Objects and Reasons of this bill.

New bills; Civil Servants (Amendment) Bill, 2025, Pakistan Navy (Amendment) Bill, 2025, Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (Amendment) Bill, 2025, Extradition (Amendment) Bill, 2025, Pakistan Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2025, and Anti-Dumping Duties (Amendment) Bill, 2025 were moved in the House and referred to relevant standing committees.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

SENATE PMLN Irfan Siddiqui Azam Tarar Sindh Civil Courts (Amendment) Bill, 2025

Comments

200 characters

Senate passes Civil Courts (Amendment) Bill, 2025

Freelance services: Annual foreign exchange inflows may reach $500m

Agreed EFF conditions: Any deviation could affect future reviews

MYT regime: Nepra unveils KE’s 7-year D&T tariffs

Less hydel output: Generation mix changes may affect rebased tariff: Nepra

Tax ordinance will be reviewed, SAPM tells FPCCI

IMF has helped govt stabilise economy: Zardari

CDWP clears seven projects worth Rs104bn

PTBA urges FBR to extend ST return filing deadline

IMF dismisses misconceptions about lending to Pakistan

High Court judges’ transfer: SC affirms President’s constitutional authority

Read more stories