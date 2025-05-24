Conflicts in history

So what would you equate the senseless charge of the Indians under the assumption that they will overwhelm the armed forces of Pakistan by sheer numbers and indiscriminate attacks, including civilian infrastructure. History is filled with such assumptions that in the end spelled disaster for the attacking forces mainly due to the bravery and better strategy of those attacked under this false assumption of superiority and many of them are recorded in history.

The one that comes to my mind immediately is the battle of Waterloo, which is considered a watershed moment in the history of Europe, which ended Napoleon’s military career and actually brought in an era of peace. One can only hope that the errors our neighbor committed under the false assumption that he can overcome a smaller country will also bring in an era of peace to the sub-continent so that the countries and the people of this area can reach their full potential and achieve progress and prosperity, which has evaded us for so long because of the irresponsible attitude of this belligerent neighbor.

Well back to the battle of Waterloo. Napoleon was under the impression that the Russians would deploy their full army and engage in a conclusive battle. His adversaries did not oblige but instead drew Napoleon and his army deeper into the Russian territory.

They did not just withdrew but destroyed crops and villages on the way depriving Napoleon and his army resources that were so vital for their survival. In spite of this Napoleon managed an inconclusive defeat on his enemies and seized Moscow, which was also destroyed by the withdrawing army.

Napoleon waited in vain for his adversaries to surrender but in the meantime winter arrived which further slowed the army now faced with desertions and harassment by his enemies in the form of hit-and-run raids that kept increasing the losses of the Napoleonic army.

After waiting in vain for Emperor Alexander I to surrender and unable to advance further Napoleon now fell back from Moscow. Winter had now fully set in. Snows slowed the French army, who suffered from starvation and desertion as the Russians harried their long retreat.

This conflict was a watershed moment in European history that ended Napoleon’s military career and also saved Europe from his constant ravages and bullying of smaller countries. This also proved that it is not just size that matters in a war but tactics, careful planning and well thought-out strategies to overcome the larger size of the enemy and his resources.

Something in which our army also excelled and turned the tables in no unconvincing manner on this belligerent and irresponsible army who should have learnt from their own experience in 1965 when their dream to having drinks at Lahore Gymkhana before the day was out was turned into a disaster. In that famous encounter also Pathankot was turned into ashes and Chawinda became a graveyard for Indian tanks which news was flashed across all western media accepting the bravery of our armed forces.

Another famous battle that comes to my mind in the background of recent Pakistan and India conflict is the Battle of Stalingrad which was a major turning point in World War II, this marked the first significant defeat for the German military and laid the foundation of the end of Third Reich proving that sometimes a war can forever change the course of history through the bravery, persistence and steadfastness of an army breaking the myth that the other party is invincible.

The recent unprovoked attack by India and the befitting response by our armed forces will also go down in history as one of the most outstanding, surprising and resolute armed response by a victim of aggression and will serve as a warning to any large size aggressor that believes that size does matter. Everyone agrees that India was the loser in a big way. Not only did it lose on the war-front but also in terms of credibility before the world with specially its media being an even bigger loser, losing all credibility around the globe.

I have lived through three wars with our neighbor all provoked by him and who refuses to accept the reality of Pakistan. Maybe this last encounter and its disastrous results for him will convince our unruly neighbor to adopt the pathway of peace as it licks its wounds from the latest encounter.

