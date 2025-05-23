AIRLINK 162.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-1.26%)
BOP 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
CNERGY 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
CPHL 84.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-1.2%)
FCCL 45.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.16%)
FFL 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
FLYNG 50.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.26%)
HUBC 139.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.44%)
HUMNL 11.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-4.2%)
KEL 4.71 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-4.39%)
MLCF 74.56 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.24%)
OGDC 212.40 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.24%)
PACE 5.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 43.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.82%)
PIAHCLA 17.88 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
PIBTL 8.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.01%)
POWER 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.96%)
PPL 169.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-0.78%)
PRL 33.13 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.45%)
PTC 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.9%)
SEARL 85.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.73%)
SSGC 34.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.58%)
SYM 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1%)
TELE 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.82%)
TPLP 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
TRG 62.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.58%)
WAVESAPP 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.57%)
YOUW 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.62%)
BR100 12,744 Decreased By -24.9 (-0.19%)
BR30 37,499 Decreased By -165.3 (-0.44%)
KSE100 119,103 Decreased By -50.4 (-0.04%)
KSE30 36,302 Decreased By -24.7 (-0.07%)
May 23, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

India’s Ashok Leyland beats quarterly profit view on demand for high-margin heavy vehicles

Reuters Published 23 May, 2025 05:19pm

Indian truck and bus maker Ashok Leyland reported a higher-than-expected rise in fourth-quarter profit on Friday thanks to healthy demand for its margin-boosting, heavier load-carrying models.

The Hinduja Group-owned automaker reported a profit of 12.46 billion rupees ($146 million) in the quarter ended March 31, a 38.4% rise over the previous year.

Analysts, on average, expected the company to report a profit of 11.09 billion rupees, according to data compiled by LSEG.

Ashok Leyland’s overall sales grew 5%, with those of its larger models climbing 7%, it said in its quarterly update in April.

The company benefited from lower discounting compared to a year before, analysts said, while higher contribution to sales from its more profitable heavy commercial vehicles (CV) helped.

The segment, which includes vehicles such as the “BOSS” truck, forms two-thirds of Ashok Leyland’s overall sales.

The low-margin small CV segment’s contribution to Ashok Leyland’s overall sales declined.

IndiGo flight facing severe weather was denied diversion requests, India says

Industry-wide sales of commercial vehicles grew 1.5% in the January-March period, with the medium and heavy models’ 3.9% sales jump driving growth.

Rival Eicher reported profit at its CV joint venture with Volvo doubled due to high demand, while Tata Motors reported a profit decline as demand for its small CVs stayed low.

Ashok Leyland’s shares closed 0.3% higher on the day, little changed after the results.

India Ashok Leyland Indian truck maker

Comments

200 characters

India’s Ashok Leyland beats quarterly profit view on demand for high-margin heavy vehicles

Govt vows decisive action against ‘India-sponsored’ terrorists after Khuzdar attack

Pakistan extends airspace closure for Indian flights by one month

India to push for international financial measures against Pakistan, source says

Trump warns Apple of 25% tariffs if iPhones not made in US

Pakistan to offer US firms concessions on mining investment in tariff talks, says minister

KSE-100 rebounds after early fall

Sazgar plans NEV rollout by FY26, ups CapEx to Rs11.5bn

‘India should demonstrate maturity’: Pakistan rejects PM Modi’s ‘provocative allegations’

Economist urges depoliticisation of NFC award, proposes new formula

Rupee slightly improves against US dollar

Read more stories