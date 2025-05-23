AIRLINK 162.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-1.26%)
BOP 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
CNERGY 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
CPHL 84.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-1.2%)
FCCL 45.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.16%)
FFL 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
FLYNG 50.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.26%)
HUBC 139.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.44%)
HUMNL 11.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-4.2%)
KEL 4.71 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-4.39%)
MLCF 74.56 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.24%)
OGDC 212.40 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.24%)
PACE 5.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 43.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.82%)
PIAHCLA 17.88 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
PIBTL 8.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.01%)
POWER 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.96%)
PPL 169.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-0.78%)
PRL 33.13 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.45%)
PTC 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.9%)
SEARL 85.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.73%)
SSGC 34.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.58%)
SYM 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1%)
TELE 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.82%)
TPLP 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
TRG 62.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.58%)
WAVESAPP 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.57%)
YOUW 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.62%)
BR100 12,744 Decreased By -24.9 (-0.19%)
BR30 37,499 Decreased By -165.3 (-0.44%)
KSE100 119,103 Decreased By -50.4 (-0.04%)
KSE30 36,302 Decreased By -24.7 (-0.07%)
May 23, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

IndiGo flight facing severe weather was denied diversion requests, India says

Reuters Published 23 May, 2025 04:29pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

An IndiGo passenger plane attempting to avoid severe weather en route to Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) was denied permission to divert towards Pakistan by both the Indian Air Force and Pakistan, India’s aviation regulator said on Friday.

No passengers were injured when the flight from India’s capital Delhi to the northern Indian city of Srinagar was forced to fly through a hailstorm. But a post-landing inspection revealed damage to the aircraft’s nose, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said in a statement, adding that the incident was under investigation.

An image shared by the Times of India newspaper on the social media platform X showed a large hole in the front of the aircraft, while a video also circulating on the site showed passengers screaming and praying during the turbulence. Reuters could not immediately verify the authenticity of the video.

The incident highlights the risks commercial airlines and passengers face after tensions between Pakistan and India led the two nuclear-armed neighbours to close their airspaces to each other’s airlines last month.

IndiGo hopes bookings will recover in June after Pakistan, India conflict

The Airbus A321neo, which typically has seating capacity for 180 to 220 passengers, was first denied a request to turn towards the Pakistan, India border by the Indian Air Force, the regulator said, without specifying the reason.

The IAF did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The flight crew then contacted the city of Lahore in Pakistan requesting entry into Pakistan’s airspace, but that was also denied, the DGCA said.

A spokesperson for the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority declined to comment.

The crew of flight 6E 2142 then flew through the storm, choosing the shortest route to Srinagar, the summer capital of IIOJK.

“The flight and cabin crew followed established protocol and the aircraft landed safely in Srinagar,” IndiGo said in a statement.

It later said the aircraft was undergoing checks in Srinagar and would resume operations once clearances had been secured.

Tensions flared between Pakistan and India following a deadly attack on tourists in IIOJK in April, eventually triggering the two neighbours’ worst military conflict in nearly three decades.

The two countries declared a truce earlier this month. Their airspaces, however, remain closed to each other’s airlines.

India Pakistan IIOJK India and Pakistan IndiGo Pak India ceasefire

Comments

200 characters

IndiGo flight facing severe weather was denied diversion requests, India says

Govt vows decisive action against ‘India-sponsored’ terrorists after Khuzdar attack

Pakistan extends airspace closure for Indian flights by one month

India to push for international financial measures against Pakistan, source says

Trump warns Apple of 25% tariffs if iPhones not made in US

Pakistan to offer US firms concessions on mining investment in tariff talks, says minister

KSE-100 rebounds after early fall

Sazgar plans NEV rollout by FY26, ups CapEx to Rs11.5bn

‘India should demonstrate maturity’: Pakistan rejects PM Modi’s ‘provocative allegations’

Economist urges depoliticisation of NFC award, proposes new formula

Rupee slightly improves against US dollar

Read more stories