India to push for international financial measures against Pakistan, source says

NEW DELHI: India will push the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), a global financial crime watchdog, to add arch-rival Pakistan to its “grey list”, a top government source in New Delhi said on Friday.

Pakistan was taken off the FATF grey list in 2022, boosting its reputation among lenders - which is essential for the crisis-hit economy.

India will also oppose upcoming World Bank funding for Pakistan, amid renewed tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbours, the government source said.