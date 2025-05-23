AIRLINK 164.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.2%)
BOP 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
CNERGY 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.05%)
CPHL 86.00 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.26%)
FCCL 46.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.47%)
FFL 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
FLYNG 50.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.31%)
HUBC 139.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.29%)
HUMNL 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.99%)
KEL 4.71 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.23%)
MLCF 74.59 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.28%)
OGDC 211.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.02%)
PACE 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.57%)
PAEL 44.17 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.3%)
PIAHCLA 17.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.29%)
PIBTL 8.93 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.56%)
POWER 14.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
PPL 169.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-0.77%)
PRL 33.48 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.52%)
PTC 23.48 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (3.25%)
SEARL 86.30 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.55%)
SSGC 34.60 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.55%)
SYM 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.66%)
TELE 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.82%)
TPLP 9.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.38%)
TRG 62.72 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.48%)
WAVESAPP 9.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.42%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
YOUW 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 12,756 Decreased By -13 (-0.1%)
BR30 37,591 Decreased By -73.4 (-0.19%)
KSE100 119,141 Decreased By -12.1 (-0.01%)
KSE30 36,270 Decreased By -56.8 (-0.16%)
May 23, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Iron ore dips on slowing Chinese steel demand, dollar strength

Reuters Published 23 May, 2025 11:55am

SINGAPORE: Iron ore futures prices eased on Friday and were set for modest weekly losses on a strengthening dollar and slowing demand for the steelmaking material in top consumer China.

The most-traded September iron ore contract on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) fell 0.28% to 725 yuan ($100.67) a metric ton, as of 0301 GMT. The contract has lost 0.55% so far this week.

The benchmark June iron ore on the Singapore Exchange was 0.2% lower at $98.8 a ton, losing 1.26% so far this week.

“The inventories of finished steel products held by traders across China…decreased for a second week during May 16-22, thinning by 398,500 tonnes on week,” consultancy Mysteel said in a note.

The pace of the fall in stocks has slowed as demand from end-users contracted amid a mix of rains and hot weather across China, according to Mysteel.

On the demand side, three new blast furnaces resumed production and six blast furnaces were overhauled, said broker Everbright Futures in a note.

Hot metal output, typically used to gauge iron ore demand, decreased by 11,700 tons month-on-month to 2.436 million tons in May, Everbright added.

“Supply growth has evaporated as producers remain wary of weak demand and are increasing their use of steel scrap,” said ANZ analysts.

“This should limit the downside in iron ore prices.”

Iron ore futures range-bound

Also pressuring prices was a stronger US dollar, which gained on Thursday after three days of losses, making dollar-denominated assets less affordable to holders of other currencies.

Other steelmaking ingredients on the DCE languished, with coking coal and coke down 2.87% and 1.31%, respectively.

Most steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange lost ground.

Rebar eased 0.1%, hot-rolled coil and wire rod both ticked down around 0.2%, while stainless steel was up 0.27%.

iron ore

Comments

200 characters

Iron ore dips on slowing Chinese steel demand, dollar strength

KSE-100 rebounds after early fall

‘India should demonstrate maturity’: Pakistan rejects PM Modi’s ‘provocative allegations’

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against the US dollar

Rs44bn penalty on sugar mills: CAT remands case to CCP for rehearing

Bolan Castings extends shutdown amid weak demand

SBP to remain closed on Wednesday, May 28

South Africans exasperated by Trump false claims during Ramaphosa meeting

Pakistan discusses priority areas under CPF with World Bank team

No support for IMF terms unless IK given access to PTI leaders: CM

NA body informed: sales tax imposition at import stage under EFS likely

Read more stories