PM optimistic about growth prospects

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published May 23, 2025 Updated May 23, 2025 08:49am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday reiterated his government’s commitment to fast-tracking institutional reforms and maintaining macroeconomic stability, declaring that Pakistan is shifting from a phase of recovery to one of sustained growth.

The prime minister made these remarks during a high-level meeting with an International Monetary Fund (IMF) delegation led by Jihad Azour, the IMF’s Director for the Middle East and Central Asia.

Azour’s visit comes amid critical negotiations over Pakistan’s upcoming budget, set to be unveiled on June 2, with discussions reportedly focusing on tax reforms and expenditure rationalisation – key sticking points as Islamabad seeks IMF approval for the next phase of economic support.

Q3FY25: Pakistan economy posts 2.4% growth

In a statement released by the Prime Minister’s Office, Sharif said, “With the grace of Allah, Pakistan is now moving from economic stability towards sustainable growth.”

He stressed that his administration’s foremost priority is to safeguard recent macroeconomic gains while accelerating comprehensive reforms vital for the country’s long-term economic resilience.

The talks focused on the implementation of Pakistan’s ongoing IMF programme, with both sides expressing satisfaction over the pace of reforms and their impact on the economy.

The IMF delegation welcomed the measures introduced by the government and pledged continued support for Pakistan’s agenda aimed at stabilising the economy and fostering inclusive growth.

Senior officials also participated in the meeting, including federal ministers, Muhammad Aurangzeb, Ahsan Iqbal, and Ahad Cheema, as well as Finance Secretary Imdadullah Bosal, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Rashid Mehmood Langrial, and other top officials.

