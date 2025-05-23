AIRLINK 165.74 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.55%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-05-23

Proposals for developing industrial parks discussed

Recorder Report Published 23 May, 2025 06:12am

ISLAMABAD: The Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister, Senator Ishaq Dar, Thursday, chaired the inaugural meeting of the committee to finalise proposals for the development of Karachi Industrial Park at Pakistan Steel Mills.

The meeting was attended by key stakeholders, including the ministers for Food Security and EAD, SAPM Tariq Bajwa, DG SIFC, and federal secretaries of Industries and BOI.

The DPM/FM received detailed briefings on various proposals for developing industrial parks.

He underscored the urgency of expediting SEZs at the Karachi Steel Mills site and emphasised incorporating global best practices to attract foreign and domestic investment.

The DPM/FM reaffirmed the government’s firm commitment to fast-tracking industrial development and creating an investor-friendly environment in Pakistan.

PSM Ishaq Dar SEZs Pakistan Steel Mills industrial parks DPM and Foreign Minister

