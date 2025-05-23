AIRLINK 165.73 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.55%)
Markets Print 2025-05-23

Copper touches 3-week low as economic uncertainty lingers

Reuters Published 23 May, 2025 06:13am

LONDON: Copper prices hit a three-week low on Thursday and other base metals also eased as uncertainty persists over economic conditions and demand growth.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was down 0.6% at $9,477 a metric ton by 1400 GMT. Earlier in the session, prices touched their lowest since May 1 at $9,223.20.

“A real state of paralysis has swept through metals markets,” said Alastair Munro at broker Marex, pointing to the expiry of LME benchmark contracts this week.

Prices have been pressured by a sharp rise in Chinese copper inventories last week, ending a three-week run of large withdrawals. Analysts and traders said that the rise was due to tepid copper demand in China and steady output from a growing smelting sector.

Also weighing on the market was the prospect of more supply after Freeport Indonesia’s Manyar smelter in East Java resumed operations ahead of schedule after a fire last year.

Further dampening the market was a firmer US dollar after data showed US business activity picked up in May, making dollar-priced metals more expensive for buyers with other currencies.

LME lead was down 1% at $1,955 a ton after touching its lowest since May 9 at $1,947.50. On-warrant LME lead inventories have surged by 91% over the past two days to 234,000 tons, their highest since December 2024.

