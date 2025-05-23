CM directs administration to remain alert during heatwave

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif directed the relevant administration to remain alert in view of the severe heatwave in Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan.

In view of the possible heatwave in Lahore, Faisalabad and Sargodha, she has directed the relevant rescue agencies to make all possible arrangements. She directed children, the elderly and the sick not to leave their homes unnecessarily.

The chief minister appealed to the general public to take precautionary measures. She directed farms to provide shade and ample water for livestock. She also appealed to keep cool water for birds on the rooftops during the intense heatwave. She directed the suspension of open-air activities in all government and private institutions and further directed to make at least fans functional in all classrooms for the students.

She directed the school administration to relax the dress code of students and further directed to ensure presence of first aid boxes in schools and institutions.

