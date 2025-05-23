Markets Print 2025-05-23
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (May 22, 2025).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 119,153.04
High: 120,699.18
Low: 119,062.03
Net Change: 778.42
Volume (000): 223,284
Value (000): 20,655,339
Makt Cap (000) 3,563,382,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 21,796.30
NET CH (-) 137.16
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 10,039.52
NET CH (-) 158.33
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 34,939.53
NET CH (-) 132.37
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 19,931.97
NET CH (-) 110.14
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 11,610.39
NET CH (-) 138.00
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,062.94
NET CH (+) 131.98
------------------------------------
As on: 22-MAY-2025
====================================
