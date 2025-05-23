AIRLINK 166.50 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (1.01%)
Markets Print 2025-05-23

BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (May 22, 2025). ==================================== BR...
Recorder Report Published 23 May, 2025 06:13am

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (May 22, 2025).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                119,153.04
High:                     120,699.18
Low:                      119,062.03
Net Change:                   778.42
Volume (000):                223,284
Value (000):              20,655,339
Makt Cap (000)         3,563,382,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 21,796.30
NET CH                    (-) 137.16
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 10,039.52
NET CH                    (-) 158.33
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 34,939.53
NET CH                    (-) 132.37
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 19,931.97
NET CH                    (-) 110.14
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 11,610.39
NET CH                    (-) 138.00
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  5,062.94
NET CH                    (+) 131.98
------------------------------------
As on:                   22-MAY-2025
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

