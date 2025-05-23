KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (May 22, 2025).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 119,153.04 High: 120,699.18 Low: 119,062.03 Net Change: 778.42 Volume (000): 223,284 Value (000): 20,655,339 Makt Cap (000) 3,563,382,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 21,796.30 NET CH (-) 137.16 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 10,039.52 NET CH (-) 158.33 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 34,939.53 NET CH (-) 132.37 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 19,931.97 NET CH (-) 110.14 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 11,610.39 NET CH (-) 138.00 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,062.94 NET CH (+) 131.98 ------------------------------------ As on: 22-MAY-2025 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025