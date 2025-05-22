AIRLINK 164.83 Increased By ▲ 4.30 (2.68%)
BOP 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.79%)
CNERGY 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4.03%)
CPHL 85.78 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.14%)
FCCL 46.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1%)
FFL 15.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.89%)
FLYNG 50.93 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-3.38%)
HUBC 140.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-0.99%)
HUMNL 12.37 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.73%)
KEL 4.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.84%)
KOSM 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.87%)
MLCF 74.38 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-2.53%)
OGDC 211.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-0.86%)
PACE 5.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.49%)
PAEL 44.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.02%)
PIAHCLA 17.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1%)
PIBTL 8.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.78%)
POWER 14.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.79%)
PPL 170.33 Decreased By ▼ -4.96 (-2.83%)
PRL 32.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.09%)
PTC 22.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.86%)
SEARL 85.83 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
SSGC 34.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-2.05%)
SYM 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.05%)
TELE 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.52%)
TPLP 9.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.67%)
TRG 62.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.25%)
WAVESAPP 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.13%)
WTL 1.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 12,763 Decreased By -106.5 (-0.83%)
BR30 37,617 Decreased By -580.5 (-1.52%)
KSE100 119,153 Decreased By -778.4 (-0.65%)
KSE30 36,326 Decreased By -270.4 (-0.74%)
May 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

New Ukraine talks ‘yet to be agreed’, Kremlin says

AFP Published 22 May, 2025 07:40pm

MOSCOW: New peace talks with Ukraine had “yet to be agreed”, the Kremlin said Thursday, disputing reports the two nations would soon hold negotiations at the Vatican.

Diplomatic efforts to end the conflict have stepped up a gear in recent weeks, with Russian and Ukrainian officials holding their first face-to-face talks in more than three years last week in Istanbul.

The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday that follow-up talks between the two sides were expected to take place at the Vatican, starting mid-June, but Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov denied this.

“There have been no agreements on this matter,” Peskov told reporters.

He also denied Finnish President Alexander Stubb’s suggestion that “technical talks” could take place at the Vatican as early as next week.

Russia blames arms delays to Armenia on Ukraine war

“There are no specific agreements for the next meetings. This has yet to be agreed upon,” the Kremlin spokesman added.

Moscow has for weeks defied Western pressure for a full and unconditional truce in Ukraine, pressing on with its three-year offensive that has left tens of thousands dead.

Fresh from his election as the first US pope in history, Leo XIV offered last week to mediate between leaders of countries in armed conflict.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni confirmed on Tuesday that the Vatican was ready to host Ukraine peace talks in particular.

Switzerland has also “confirmed its readiness to host future meetings for peace resolution”, the Ukrainian president’s chief of staff Andriy Yermak said.

US President Donald Trump spoke with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Monday in a call aimed at ending the “bloodbath”, but neither his contact nor the earlier talks in Istanbul resulted in Russia offering any concessions.

Ukraine Ukraine Russia conflict RUssia Ukraine war Ukraine war Russia Ukraine talks Russia Ukraine peace talks Russia Ukraine ceasefire ukraine russia ceasefire

Comments

200 characters

New Ukraine talks ‘yet to be agreed’, Kremlin says

IMF delegation meets PM Shehbaz as Islamabad prepares Budget FY26

Baton of field marshal conferred upon Gen Asim Munir

Trump says US doing ‘big deals’ with Pakistan, India

Pakistan will not get water over which India has rights, India PM Modi says

Pakistan rupee depreciates to 17-month low against US dollar

Field Marshal Asim Munir meets Pakistan Crypto Council CEO Bilal Bin Saqib

Vawda urges tripling defence budget, hails army’s victory over India

Budget FY26: govt to continue fiscal consolidation, follow IMF guidelines, says Topline

KSE-100 sheds nearly 800 points after volatile trading

Army’s top brass lauds political leadership, youth for steering the nation during Marka-e-Haq

Read more stories