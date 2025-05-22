New Ukraine talks ‘yet to be agreed’, Kremlin says

MOSCOW: New peace talks with Ukraine had “yet to be agreed”, the Kremlin said Thursday, disputing reports the two nations would soon hold negotiations at the Vatican.

Diplomatic efforts to end the conflict have stepped up a gear in recent weeks, with Russian and Ukrainian officials holding their first face-to-face talks in more than three years last week in Istanbul.

The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday that follow-up talks between the two sides were expected to take place at the Vatican, starting mid-June, but Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov denied this.

“There have been no agreements on this matter,” Peskov told reporters.

He also denied Finnish President Alexander Stubb’s suggestion that “technical talks” could take place at the Vatican as early as next week.

Russia blames arms delays to Armenia on Ukraine war

“There are no specific agreements for the next meetings. This has yet to be agreed upon,” the Kremlin spokesman added.

Moscow has for weeks defied Western pressure for a full and unconditional truce in Ukraine, pressing on with its three-year offensive that has left tens of thousands dead.

Fresh from his election as the first US pope in history, Leo XIV offered last week to mediate between leaders of countries in armed conflict.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni confirmed on Tuesday that the Vatican was ready to host Ukraine peace talks in particular.

Switzerland has also “confirmed its readiness to host future meetings for peace resolution”, the Ukrainian president’s chief of staff Andriy Yermak said.

US President Donald Trump spoke with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Monday in a call aimed at ending the “bloodbath”, but neither his contact nor the earlier talks in Istanbul resulted in Russia offering any concessions.