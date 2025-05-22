AIRLINK 164.83 Increased By ▲ 4.30 (2.68%)
BOP 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.79%)
CNERGY 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4.03%)
CPHL 85.78 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.14%)
FCCL 46.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1%)
FFL 15.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.89%)
FLYNG 50.93 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-3.38%)
HUBC 140.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-0.99%)
HUMNL 12.37 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.73%)
KEL 4.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.84%)
KOSM 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.87%)
MLCF 74.38 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-2.53%)
OGDC 211.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-0.86%)
PACE 5.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.49%)
PAEL 44.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.02%)
PIAHCLA 17.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1%)
PIBTL 8.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.78%)
POWER 14.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.79%)
PPL 170.33 Decreased By ▼ -4.96 (-2.83%)
PRL 32.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.09%)
PTC 22.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.86%)
SEARL 85.83 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
SSGC 34.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-2.05%)
SYM 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.05%)
TELE 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.52%)
TPLP 9.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.67%)
TRG 62.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.25%)
WAVESAPP 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.13%)
WTL 1.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 12,763 Decreased By -106.5 (-0.83%)
BR30 37,617 Decreased By -580.5 (-1.52%)
KSE100 119,153 Decreased By -778.4 (-0.65%)
KSE30 36,326 Decreased By -270.4 (-0.74%)
May 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Asia rice: High supply, weak rupee push India rates to near 2-year low

Reuters Published 22 May, 2025 05:05pm

India’s rice export prices slid to a near two-year low this week, pressured by a weak rupee and rising supplies amid subdued demand, while export markets in other key Asian hubs remained quiet.

India’s 5% broken parboiled variety was quoted at $382-$389 per ton, down from the last week’s $384-$391. Indian 5% broken white rice was priced at $375 to $381 per ton this week.

“Export prices are coming down because of falling rupee. Demand is still subdued,” said a New Delhi-based dealer with a global trade house.

Global rice prices, which have tumbled to multi-year lows, are unlikely to fall further, but bulging Indian stockpiles and a bumper Asian crop will cap any rebound this year, industry executives say.

Thailand’s 5% broken rice is quoted between $405 to $410 per ton down from $410 last week with traders attributing the price drop to exchange rate fluctuations, rather than demand, which has been quiet.

“It’s very quiet this year. Indonesia and the Philippines, which used to buy a lot, have enough production,” said a Bangkok-based trader.

Asia rice: Rates subdued across top exporting hubs on weak demand, ample supply

Another trader said customers were waiting for prices, but there was still some activity.

“Demand is not that quiet, but it’s not so flashy,” the trader said, adding that supply was good and another crop will be released in July.

Vietnam’s 5% broken rice was offered at $397 per metric ton on Thursday, unchanged a week ago, according to Vietnam Food Association.

“External demand remains weak and this has also pushed down domestic paddy prices amid the summer-autumn harvest,” a trader based in Ho Chi Minh City said.

Traders said prices of fresh unhusked paddy in the Mekong Delta range from 5,200 dong to 6,800 dong per kilogram, down from 5,400-7,200 dong a week ago.

Bangladesh’s Aush rice output fell for a fourth straight year to 2.7 million tonnes, down from 2.9 million tonnes last year, due to erratic weather and reduced acreage. Experts warn the sustained drop could pose long-term food security risks.

Rice export Rice export prices asia rice Asia Rice price

Comments

200 characters

Asia rice: High supply, weak rupee push India rates to near 2-year low

Trump says US doing ‘big deals’ with Pakistan, India

Sindh announces summer vacation schedule for schools

Pakistan will not get water over which India has rights, India PM Modi says

Field Marshal Asim Munir meets Pakistan Crypto Council CEO Bilal Bin Saqib

Vawda urges tripling defence budget, hails army’s victory over India

Army’s top brass lauds political leadership, youth for steering the nation during Marka-e-Haq

Budget FY26: govt to continue fiscal consolidation, follow IMF guidelines, says Topline

KSE-100 sheds nearly 800 points after volatile trading

Karachi Airport cuts bird strike incidents by 15%, downward trend continues in 2025

Aurangzeb meets OICCI delegation, pledges continued support

Read more stories