HCAR (Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Limited) 302.08 Increased By ▲ 3.24%

Honda Atlas Cars’ posts Rs2.7bn profit in 2025

BR Web Desk Published 22 May, 2025 12:29pm

Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Limited (HCAR) registered a profit of Rs2.7 billion for the year ended March 31, 2025, a significant increase of 16% on a year-on-year basis.

HCAR’s financial statements, which were made available at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday, showed that the company’s profit stood at Rs2.3 billion in the same period last year.

The automaker’s earnings per share (EPS) stood at Rs18.97 during the year, compared to Rs16.34 last year.

A final cash dividend for the year ended March 31, 2025 at Rs8 per share i.e. 80%.

The increase in profit can be attributed to an increase in sales.

During the year, HCAR’s sales clocked in at Rs78.06 billion, compared to Rs55.07 billion in SPLY, an increase of 42%.

Honda Atlas Cars’ profit-after-tax up 295% YoY in Oct-Dec

While the company’s cost of sales also rose to Rs71.4 billion in 2025, an increase of 41%.

Consequently, the company’s gross profit increased by nearly 48%, clocking in at Rs6.7 billion in 2025, as compared to a gross profit of Rs4.5 billion in SPLY.

As a result, HCAR’s gross margins improved to 8.5% in 2025, compared to 8.2% in the last fiscal.

Meanwhile, as per HCAR’s latest financial results, the automobile company witnessed a jump in its administrative expenses, which stood at Rs1.9 billion in 2025, up by 28%, as compared to Rs1.5 billion in SPLY.

On the other hand, HCAR’s other income registered a decline of over 56%, amounting to a meagre Rs988 million in 2025, in comparison to Rs2.25 billion in 2024.

The automaker saw its finance cost lowered by 15%, standing at Rs1.04 billion in 2025, as compared to Rs1.2 billion in SPLY.

The company posted a Profit before Taxation (PBT) of Rs3.27 billion in 2025, up by 19% YoY.

Incorporated in Pakistan as a public limited company in 1992, HCAR commenced its commercial operations in 1994. The company was formed as a result of a joint venture between Honda Motor Co., Ltd., Japan and Atlas Group of Companies, Pakistan.

