AIRLINK 164.76 Increased By ▲ 4.23 (2.64%)
BOP 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
CNERGY 7.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.89%)
CPHL 87.29 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (1.9%)
FCCL 47.10 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.3%)
FFL 15.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
FLYNG 51.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-2.12%)
HUBC 141.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.04%)
HUMNL 12.60 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.61%)
KEL 4.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
KOSM 5.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.7%)
MLCF 76.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.03%)
OGDC 213.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.21%)
PACE 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
PAEL 44.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.44%)
PIAHCLA 17.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.61%)
PIBTL 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.12%)
POWER 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
PPL 173.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-0.88%)
PRL 33.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.2%)
PTC 23.35 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.78%)
SEARL 86.90 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (1.26%)
SSGC 34.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.28%)
SYM 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.26%)
TELE 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.93%)
TPLP 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.73%)
TRG 63.50 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.46%)
WAVESAPP 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.44%)
WTL 1.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 12,884 Increased By 14.2 (0.11%)
BR30 38,182 Decreased By -15.2 (-0.04%)
KSE100 120,117 Increased By 185.9 (0.15%)
KSE30 36,619 Increased By 22.4 (0.06%)
May 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Japan’s May factory activity contracts for 11th month, PMI shows

Reuters Published 22 May, 2025 11:19am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

TOKYO: Japan’s manufacturing activity extended declines for nearly a year in May, as factories continued to take a hit from US tariffs on Japanese goods, a business survey showed on Thursday.

While service-sector activity showed some resilience and stayed in expansionary territory, feeble manufacturing performance drove overall Japanese businesses back to contraction.

Japan’s trade envoy is set to have a third round of talks with US officials this week, but it was unclear if there would be a deal to lower the tariffs set by President Donald Trump, which threaten the auto sector and other key industries.

The au Jibun Bank flash Japan manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) edged up to 49.0 in May from April’s final reading 48.7, but stayed below the 50.0 threshold that separates growth from contraction for the 11th month.

Factory output fell at a quicker pace than in April, while the decreases in new orders and new export business were slower than the previous month.

Cost pressures remained high but showed signs of easing.

Input costs for factories rose at the slowest rate in 14 months, while output price inflation was down to the lowest in nearly four years.

Business confidence among manufacturers improved slightly in May after slipping to the weakest level in nearly five years in April.

Meanwhile, service-sector managers’ sentiment hit the lowest since January 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

China’s factory activity falls sharply as Trump tariffs bite

“Uncertainty around the future trade environment and foreign demand” appear to cloud Japanese businesses’ outlook and output projections, said Annabel Fiddes, Economics Associate Director at S&P Global Market Intelligence, which compiled the survey.

The au Jibun Bank flash services PMI was down to 50.8 in May from 52.4 in April, with slower increases in new business, export business and employment.

Given the deterioration in both manufacturing and non-manufacturing activities, the au Jibun Bank flash Japan composite PMI fell to 49.8 in May from 51.2 in April.

Japan manufacturing activity

Comments

200 characters

Japan’s May factory activity contracts for 11th month, PMI shows

Pakistan will not get water over which India has rights, says Modi

Low-cost housing projects in Pakistan: PM takes step to fuel growth

Bullish momentum lifts KSE-100 above 120,000 level

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal improvement against US dollar

PSDP budget proposals against indicative ceiling reviewed

Honda Atlas Cars’ posts Rs2.7bn profit in 2025

IK, Bushra: hearing of Toshakhana-II case adjourned till 26th

Pakistan has $2.5bn surplus in trade with US: Aurangzeb

FBR endorses viewpoint of Senate panel: Undue taxation relocating businesses to Dubai

Two Israeli embassy staffers killed in Washington shooting, suspect held

Read more stories