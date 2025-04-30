AIRLINK 155.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.78 (-2.98%)
BOP 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.95%)
CNERGY 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.59%)
CPHL 82.61 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-4.06%)
FCCL 42.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-2.36%)
FFL 14.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.21%)
FLYNG 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
HUBC 133.72 Decreased By ▼ -3.40 (-2.48%)
HUMNL 12.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-3.53%)
KEL 4.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.95%)
KOSM 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.24%)
MLCF 67.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-2.76%)
OGDC 202.20 Decreased By ▼ -5.61 (-2.7%)
PACE 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.13%)
PAEL 41.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-2.99%)
PIAHCLA 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.97%)
PIBTL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-4.15%)
POWER 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.71%)
PPL 151.30 Decreased By ▼ -5.80 (-3.69%)
PRL 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-3.11%)
PTC 19.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-3.55%)
SEARL 82.02 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-3.04%)
SSGC 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-4.65%)
SYM 14.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.9%)
TELE 6.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.28%)
TPLP 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.06%)
TRG 64.05 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.33%)
WAVESAPP 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-4.17%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
YOUW 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.13%)
BR100 11,879 Decreased By -275.6 (-2.27%)
BR30 34,892 Decreased By -975.9 (-2.72%)
KSE100 112,241 Decreased By -2630.8 (-2.29%)
KSE30 34,310 Decreased By -957.4 (-2.71%)
Apr 30, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

China’s factory activity falls sharply as Trump tariffs bite

Reuters Published 30 Apr, 2025 11:14am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BEIJING: China’s factory activity contracted at the fastest pace in 16 months in April, a factory survey showed on Wednesday, keeping alive calls for further stimulus as Donald Trump’s “Liberation Day” package of tariffs snapped two months of recovery.

The reading contrasts with Chinese officials’ conviction that the world’s second-largest economy is well placed to absorb the US trade shock and suggests domestic demand remains weak as factory owners struggle to find alternative buyers overseas.

Manufacturers had been front-loading outbound shipments in anticipation of the duties, but the arrival of the levies has called time on that strategy - putting pressure on policymakers to finally address rebalancing the economy.

China’s official purchasing managers’ index (PMI) fell to 49.0 in April versus 50.5 in March, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), the lowest reading since December 2023 and missing a median forecast of 49.8 in a Reuters poll.

The non-manufacturing PMI, which includes services and construction, fell to 50.4 from 50.8, but remained above the 50-mark separating growth from contraction.

“The sharp drop in the PMIs likely overstates the impact of tariffs due to negative sentiment effects, but it still suggests that China’s economy is coming under pressure as external demand cools,” Zichun Huang, China Economist at Capital Economics, said.

“Although the government is stepping up fiscal support, this is unlikely to fully offset the drag, and we expect the economy to expand just 3.5% this year.”

Huang added that negativity among the survey’s respondents “probably exaggerates the impact of the tariffs,” noting that “the new export orders index dropped back to its lowest level, COVID-19 disruptions aside, since April 2012.”

Growth in China’s factory activity slows, Caixin PMI shows

US President Trump’s decision to single Beijing out for import duties of 145% comes at a particularly difficult time for China, which is struggling with deflation due to sluggish income growth and a prolonged property crisis.

Beijing has largely relied on exports to shore up the fragile economic recovery since the end of the pandemic and only began to take steps to boost domestic demand more earnestly late last year.

Zhao Qinghe, an NBS statistician, said the drop was largely down to “sharp changes in (China’s) external environment,” in a note accompanying the release.

A separate private sector survey also released on Wednesday showed a sharp fall in new export orders and overall factory activity slowing.

China’s yuan inched lower against the dollar following the data’s release, as the first data since Trump’s tariff announcement pointed to early signs of damage to the economy.

Buying time

China has repeatedly denied it is seeking to negotiate with the US a way out of the tariffs, and appears to instead be betting that Washington makes the first move.

As such, Beijing has advanced this year’s stimulus plans to mitigate the economic pain of losing, at least temporarily, its biggest customer.

“We expect the manufacturing PMI to be in contraction in May, but it is expected to rise to about 49.5, driven by an increase in stable growth policies,” said Wang Qing, chief macro analyst at Oriental Jincheng.

He said further cuts to interest rates and the amount commercial banks must hold in reserve may be needed as conditions worsen. On Monday, the vice head of China’s state planner said the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) would roll out new policies over the second quarter in line with the prevailing economic conditions of the time.

That followed pledges by the Communist Party’s elite decision-making body, the Politburo, on Friday to support firms and workers most affected by the duties.

The general consensus among China observers is a second trade war with the US will significantly weigh on growth, but the NDRC’s Zhao Chenxin said he was confident the country would achieve its 2025 economic growth target of around 5%.

The International Monetary Fund, Goldman Sachs and UBS all recently revised down their economic growth forecasts for China over 2025 and into 2026, citing the impact of US tariffs - none of them expect the economy to hit Beijing’s official growth target.

China factory activity

Comments

200 characters

China’s factory activity falls sharply as Trump tariffs bite

Pak-India tensions: KSE-100 loses over 1,750 points in early trade

IT sector: $700m new foreign investment pledges secured: PM

Intra-day update: Pakistan rupee posts marginal gain against US dollar

Reduced hydropower, costly fuels: Govt warns of potential hike in power bills

‘Cartelisation’: CCP imposes Rs155 million fine on poultry hatcheries

Kandhkot to third-party buyers: PPL seeks PD’s approval to redirect unutilised gas

Oil drops, poised for biggest monthly fall in three years

US will call India, Pakistan to avoid escalation

UAE, Kuwait urge Pakistan to exercise restraint

Team comprising over dozen Chinese companies arrives in Pakistan

Read more stories