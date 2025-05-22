AIRLINK 162.14 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (1%)
BOP 10.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
CNERGY 7.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.88%)
CPHL 85.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.23%)
FCCL 47.10 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.3%)
FFL 15.81 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.96%)
FLYNG 52.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.16%)
HUBC 142.11 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.5%)
HUMNL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
KEL 4.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.42%)
KOSM 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.78%)
MLCF 76.55 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.31%)
OGDC 213.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.07%)
PACE 5.43 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.12%)
PAEL 45.02 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.16%)
PIAHCLA 18.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.55%)
PIBTL 8.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
POWER 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.1%)
PPL 174.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.19%)
PRL 34.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.12%)
PTC 23.35 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.78%)
SEARL 85.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.08%)
SSGC 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.65%)
SYM 15.43 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.45%)
TELE 7.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.46%)
TRG 63.39 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.28%)
WAVESAPP 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.88%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
YOUW 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.83%)
BR100 12,895 Increased By 25.5 (0.2%)
BR30 38,212 Increased By 14.4 (0.04%)
KSE100 120,420 Increased By 488.9 (0.41%)
KSE30 36,767 Increased By 170.3 (0.47%)
May 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Israel says it intercepted missile launched from Yemen

Reuters Published 22 May, 2025 08:01am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

The Israeli military said it intercepted a missile launched from Yemen targeting Israel early on Thursday, in the latest attack bearing the hallmarks of Yemen’s Houthi.

The missile triggered sirens in several areas of central Israel, the military said in a statement.

Undeterred by Israeli strikes on Yemen, the Houthis have continued to fire missiles at Israel in what they describe as an act of solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, although they have agreed to halt attacks on U.S. ships.

The group has not claimed responsibility for Thursday’s launch.

Israel says it intercepted missile from Yemen

Israel has carried out retaliatory strikes, including one on May 6 that damaged Yemen’s main airport in Sanaa, and another last week targeting the Red Sea ports of Hodeidah and Salif.

Since the start of the Israel-Hamas war in October 2023, the Houthis have launched dozens of missile and drone attacks targeting Israel, most of which have been intercepted or have fallen short.

Yemen Gaza Israeli military Yemen’s Houthi rebels Israel and Hamas Israel Gaza war Israel hits Yemen Red Sea ports of Hodeidah

Comments

200 characters

Israel says it intercepted missile launched from Yemen

PSDP budget proposals against indicative ceiling reviewed

Pakistan has $2.5bn surplus in trade with US: Aurangzeb

April FCA: PD seeks Rs1.27/unit positive adjustment

APTMA for removing yarn & fabric from ambit of EFS

Wang, Dar discuss Kashmir dispute, CPEC

Trilateral cooperation: CPEC to be extended to Afghanistan

Ministry launches strategy to regulate digital assets

FBR endorses viewpoint of Senate panel: Undue taxation relocating businesses to Dubai

India’s IWT abeyance action a move aimed at destroying Pakistan’s agriculture, Senate body told

Khuzdar attack on school van: Forces vow to ‘relentlessly pursue’ culprits

Read more stories