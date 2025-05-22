AIRLINK 161.75 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (0.76%)
BOP 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
CNERGY 7.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
CPHL 85.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.34%)
FCCL 46.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.15%)
FFL 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.57%)
FLYNG 51.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.73%)
HUBC 142.25 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.59%)
HUMNL 12.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
KOSM 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.91%)
MLCF 76.35 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.05%)
OGDC 213.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.11%)
PACE 5.43 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.12%)
PAEL 45.15 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.44%)
PIAHCLA 18.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.11%)
PIBTL 8.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
POWER 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.1%)
PPL 174.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.17%)
PRL 34.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.12%)
PTC 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.99%)
SEARL 85.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.09%)
SSGC 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.65%)
SYM 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.26%)
TELE 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.66%)
TPLP 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.25%)
TRG 63.37 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.25%)
WAVESAPP 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.39%)
WTL 1.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.83%)
BR100 12,870 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 38,197 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 120,306 Increased By 374.6 (0.31%)
KSE30 36,749 Increased By 152.3 (0.42%)
May 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-05-22

74th anniversary of diplomatic ties: President congratulates Pakistan, China

Press Release Published 22 May, 2025 06:08am

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari has extended heartfelt congratulations to the governments and peoples of Pakistan and China on the occasion of the 74th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, said a press release.

He said that Pakistan highly valued its historic and time-tested relationship with China, adding that ties with China remained a cornerstone of Pakistan’s foreign policy.

The president remarked that over the past seven decades, bilateral relations between the two brotherly nations had grown from strength to strength, evolving into a comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership. He described Pakistan and China as "iron brothers" bound by an all-weather friendship. “Pakistan is a staunch supporter of the ‘One China’ policy and will continue to stand firmly with China on its core national interests,” he added.

The president expressed gratitude to the government and people of China for consistently supporting Pakistan in times of need. He lauded China’s vital role in Pakistan’s economic and social development, as well as in strengthening Pakistan’s defence sector.

Highlighting the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as a shining example of bilateral cooperation, the President noted that CPEC has positively impacted Pakistan’s economy, infrastructure, and energy sector.

“Pakistan-China relations are anchored in mutual trust, respect, and goodwill, and both countries remain committed to promoting regional peace, stability, shared prosperity, and enhanced connectivity,” the president stated.

He reiterated Pakistan’s desire to further deepen bilateral ties in the areas of economy, technology, defence, education, and trade. He also reaffirmed his resolve to broaden and strengthen these relations in the future.

The president also extended his best wishes to the people and leadership of China on this occasion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

CPEC Pakistan and China Pakistan China relations diplomatic ties President Asif Ali Zardari

Comments

200 characters

74th anniversary of diplomatic ties: President congratulates Pakistan, China

PSDP budget proposals against indicative ceiling reviewed

Pakistan has $2.5bn surplus in trade with US: Aurangzeb

April FCA: PD seeks Rs1.27/unit positive adjustment

APTMA for removing yarn & fabric from ambit of EFS

Wang, Dar discuss Kashmir dispute, CPEC

Trilateral cooperation: CPEC to be extended to Afghanistan

Ministry launches strategy to regulate digital assets

FBR endorses viewpoint of Senate panel: Undue taxation relocating businesses to Dubai

India’s IWT abeyance action a move aimed at destroying Pakistan’s agriculture, Senate body told

Khuzdar attack on school van: Forces vow to ‘relentlessly pursue’ culprits

Read more stories