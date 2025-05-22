AIRLINK 161.80 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (0.79%)
BOP 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
CNERGY 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.5%)
CPHL 85.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.25%)
FCCL 47.15 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.4%)
FFL 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.89%)
FLYNG 52.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.33%)
HUBC 142.10 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.49%)
HUMNL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
KEL 4.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.42%)
KOSM 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.61%)
MLCF 76.60 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.38%)
OGDC 213.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.11%)
PACE 5.43 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.12%)
PAEL 45.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
PIAHCLA 18.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.22%)
PIBTL 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.56%)
POWER 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.1%)
PPL 174.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.18%)
PRL 34.09 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.18%)
PTC 23.35 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.78%)
SEARL 85.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.08%)
SSGC 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.65%)
SYM 15.29 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
TELE 7.61 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.79%)
TPLP 9.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.94%)
TRG 63.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.06%)
WAVESAPP 10.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.59%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
YOUW 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.57%)
BR100 12,895 Increased By 25.5 (0.2%)
BR30 38,212 Increased By 14.4 (0.04%)
KSE100 120,328 Increased By 396.5 (0.33%)
KSE30 36,748 Increased By 150.8 (0.41%)
May 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-05-22

ISPR refutes allegations

Press Release Published 22 May, 2025 06:08am

RAWALPINDI: Following a tragic incident on 19 May 2025 in the general area of Mir Ali, North Waziristan District, which regrettably resulted in civilian casualties, unfounded and misleading allegations have been circulated by certain quarters, falsely implicating Pakistan’s security forces.

These claims are entirely baseless and are part of a coordinated disinformation campaign aimed at discrediting the security forces’ steadfast efforts in the ongoing counterterrorism operations.

In response to these accusations, a comprehensive investigation was promptly initiated. Initial findings have established that this heinous act has been orchestrated and executed by Indian sponsored Fitna Al Khwarij.

It is evident that these elements—acting at the behest of their Indian Masters – continue to exploit civilian areas and vulnerable populations as shields to conduct their reprehensible acts of terrorism. Such tactics aims to unsuccessfully sow discord between the local population and the security forces, who together remain resolute to uproot the menace of terrorism.

The security forces reaffirm their commitment to ensuring that the perpetrators of this inhuman act are brought to justice.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

ISPR North Waziristan district Pakistan Security forces counterterrorism Indo Pak tensions

Comments

200 characters

ISPR refutes allegations

PSDP budget proposals against indicative ceiling reviewed

Pakistan has $2.5bn surplus in trade with US: Aurangzeb

April FCA: PD seeks Rs1.27/unit positive adjustment

APTMA for removing yarn & fabric from ambit of EFS

Wang, Dar discuss Kashmir dispute, CPEC

Trilateral cooperation: CPEC to be extended to Afghanistan

Ministry launches strategy to regulate digital assets

FBR endorses viewpoint of Senate panel: Undue taxation relocating businesses to Dubai

India’s IWT abeyance action a move aimed at destroying Pakistan’s agriculture, Senate body told

Khuzdar attack on school van: Forces vow to ‘relentlessly pursue’ culprits

Read more stories