ISPR refutes allegations

RAWALPINDI: Following a tragic incident on 19 May 2025 in the general area of Mir Ali, North Waziristan District, which regrettably resulted in civilian casualties, unfounded and misleading allegations have been circulated by certain quarters, falsely implicating Pakistan’s security forces.

These claims are entirely baseless and are part of a coordinated disinformation campaign aimed at discrediting the security forces’ steadfast efforts in the ongoing counterterrorism operations.

In response to these accusations, a comprehensive investigation was promptly initiated. Initial findings have established that this heinous act has been orchestrated and executed by Indian sponsored Fitna Al Khwarij.

It is evident that these elements—acting at the behest of their Indian Masters – continue to exploit civilian areas and vulnerable populations as shields to conduct their reprehensible acts of terrorism. Such tactics aims to unsuccessfully sow discord between the local population and the security forces, who together remain resolute to uproot the menace of terrorism.

The security forces reaffirm their commitment to ensuring that the perpetrators of this inhuman act are brought to justice.

