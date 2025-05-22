PBC, SCBA condemn assault on Sindh law minister’s residence

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) and the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) condemned the assault on Sindh Law minister’s residence, saying no one could be allowed to damage public property and challenge the writ of the State.

Vice-Chairman PBC Chaudhary Tahir Nasrullah Warraich, Chairman Executive Committee of bar Muhammad Yaseen Azad and Member PBC Muhammad Ahsan Bhoon have vehemently condemned the incident that took place yesterday at Naushahro Feroze, when demonstrators protesting against the six-canal project, stormed the residence of Sindh Law Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar, setting it ablaze, vandalising property, and burning household items, which is very sad and distressing.

They said Lanjar is an esteemed member of the Sindh Bar Council and its former vice-chairman.

They reiterated that the matter of six-canal project has already been placed before the Council of Common Interests (CCI), the constitutional competent forum to settle inter-provincial matters, to resolve it legally and institutionally.

They further said that the PBC reaffirms its commitment to promoting democratic values, constitutionalism, and the peaceful resolution of all national issues through dialogue and legal mechanisms. The legal fraternity cannot turn a blind eye on such like illegal acts, since peaceful protest is a democratic right of every citizen, but no one could be allowed to damage public property and challenge the writ of the state.

They demanded that it is incumbent upon IG Sindh Police, DIG Police, Naushahro Feroze and the relevant law enforcement agencies to conduct fair and transparent probe of this incident and arrest culprits immediately and deal with iron hands individuals involved in this incident.

President Mian Muhammad Rauf Atta and the 27th cabinet of the SCBA that the Bar Association views this incident with grave concern.

We assert that such acts of vandalism, ransacking, and assaults on the homes of respectable individuals under the false guise of protest can never be justified. This incident is a classic example of blatant disregard of law and sheer manifestation of lawlessness that has devolved into terrorism. These perpetrators have openly challenged the writ of the state and taken the law into their own hands.

They demand that all individuals involved in this violent incident must be apprehended and prosecuted under the Anti-Terrorism Act and other applicable laws without delay. It is imperative that appropriate measures are implemented to restore peace and to arrest the miscreants, ensuring that no one dares to undermine ~the rule of law again.

