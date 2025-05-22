AIRLINK 161.94 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (0.88%)
Opinion Print 2025-05-22

‘Modi re-emerges: humbled, hurt, and unreformed’

Qamar Bashir Published 22 May, 2025 06:08am

This is apropos two back-to-back letters to the Editor from this writer carried by the newspaper on Tuesday and yesterday. Pakistan showcased its ability to launch effective cyberattacks, disrupt unmanned aerial vehicles midair, and induce critical errors in India’s missile command and control systems.

Using precision electronic warfare tools, Pakistan successfully diverted, reprogrammed, and redirected multiple Indian missiles midflight, neutralizing their threat without conventional interception.

Moreover, it identified and targeted high-value military assets in real time using its sophisticated soft skills architecture. This capability—honed quietly over years—has now catapulted Pakistan into the ranks of countries mastering the next-generation battlefield.

It may well be the first nation to have demonstrated such multi-domain, integrated, soft offensive capabilities in a live conflict. These assets played a decisive role in establishing Pakistan’s air, land, and sea superiority during the conflict, negating India’s numerical and technological advantages.

One particularly dangerous narrative that Modi had often championed before this conflict — the threat to divert rivers flowing from India into Pakistan — has now been permanently shelved.

The harsh lesson taught by Pakistan during this war has ensured that weaponizing water will remain a non-option. The idea of choking Pakistan’s lifeline has backfired, permanently.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Qamar Bashir

The writer is a former Press Secretary to the President, An ex-Press Minister at Embassy of Pakistan to France, a former MD, SRBC Macomb, Detroit, Michigan

