Activities of Port Qasim

KARACHI: A total of seven ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a Gas carrier ‘EM Zenith’ is left the port on Wednesday morning, while five more ships, GFS Juno, MSC Martin, Seapan Santos, Kaisa-1 and Corrina are expected to sail on Wednesday afternoon.

Cargo volume of 187,702 tonnes, comprising 109,672 tonnes imports cargo and 78,030 export cargo carried in 8,300 Containers (3,710 TEUs Imports &4,590 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are four ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Adventure, Venus-9 and Fuwairit & four more ships, African Griffin, Groton, MSC Guernsey and ONE Readiness carrying Chemicals, LPG, LNG, Coal and Container are expected to take berths at MW-1, EVTL, PGPCL, PIBT and QICT respectively on Wednesday 21st May, while another containers ship ‘MSC Falcon-III’ due to expected arrive at outer anchorage on Thursday 22nd May, 2025.

