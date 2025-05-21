PM Shehbaz vow justice after Khuzdar school van attack by India-backed proxies

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday vowed to bring the perpetrators of a deadly school van attack in Balochistan’s Khuzdar district to justice, blaming India-backed proxies for what he described as a “cowardly and shameful act of terrorism.”

The attack, which targeted a school vehicle earlier in the day, left three children and two soldiers dead and injured at least 53 people, including 39 children, of whom eight remain in critical condition, according to a statement issued by the prime minister’s Office.

“This diabolical act, carried out by state-sponsored proxies of India, is a stain on humanity,” said PM Shehbaz during a visit to Quetta alongside Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, and Information Minister Attaullah Tarar.

“The nation stands united and resolute in its fight against terrorism,” he said.

The premier and top officials visited the injured children at a local hospital and were briefed by the Balochistan Chief Minister and military leadership, including the Quetta Corps Commander.

The attack was attributed to a group referred to as “Fitna Al Hindustan,” allegedly sponsored by India’s intelligence agencies.

Officials said the incident represents a broader pattern of cross-border terrorism aimed at destabilising Pakistan, particularly in the provinces of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where civilian targets have increasingly come under attack.

“After failing to intimidate Pakistan through conventional military aggression, India has resorted to indirect warfare by exploiting ethnic-based terror groups to carry out attacks on our soil,” said the military leadership in its briefing.

“Targeting school children is not only an act of desperation but also an international crime that must be addressed globally.”

The prime minister denounced India’s alleged use of proxy terrorism as a tool of state policy, calling on the international community to take notice.

“The deliberate targeting of children is a morally indefensible tactic,” he said. “The world must stop enabling a state that masquerades as a victim while actively perpetrating terrorism across its borders.”

Pakistan’s security agencies have launched a full-scale investigation and vowed to hunt down those responsible, including their facilitators and masterminds.

“Justice will be served, and those behind this heinous crime will not escape accountability,” Shehbaz declared.

General Munir emphasised the need for “national resolve and unity” similar to the collective response against past Indian aggression.

“This fight against foreign-sponsored terrorism must now reach its logical and decisive conclusion,” the Army Chief said.

The leadership also praised the people of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for rejecting extremism and standing by the state.

“These terrorists who hide behind ethnic labels do not represent the proud and resilient people of this region,” the statement added.

As Pakistan grapples with rising security challenges, Wednesday’s attack is likely to deepen concerns about regional stability and cross-border militant networks.