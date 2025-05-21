Quetta storm into PSL 10 final after beating Islamabad in Qualifier 1

Quetta Gladiators clinched a commanding 30-run victory over Islamabad United in a high-octane Qualifier 1 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 10.

Islamabad were bowled out for 179 runs in 19.4 overs, falling 30 runs short of the target.

Batting first after winning the toss, Quetta posted a formidable 209 for 6 in their allotted 20 overs at a rapid run rate of 10.45.

Wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Chandimal anchored the innings with a fiery 48 not out off 28 balls, while Faheem Ashraf played a late cameo, smashing 45 off 23 deliveries.

Top-order contributions came from Finn Allen (41 off 27) and Avishka Fernando (32 off 21), while skipper Saud Shakeel and Rilee Rossouw chipped in with quick cameos.

Quetta’s acceleration was aided by inconsistent bowling from Islamabad, with Ben Dwarshuis conceding 31 runs in just 2 overs despite picking up two wickets.

In reply, Islamabad United were bowled out for 179 in 19.4 overs, falling short despite a strong start from Sahibzada Farhan, who struck 52 off 35 balls, and Salman Agha, who contributed a lively 44 off 26.

Quetta’s bowlers struck at crucial intervals. Usman Tariq led the charge with figures of 3 for 32, while Mohammad Amir, Faheem Ashraf, and Mohammad Wasim bagged two wickets apiece.

Spinner Abrar Ahmed kept the pressure on in the middle overs with an economical spell, returning 1 for 27 in his four overs.

Islamabad’s chase faltered after the dismissal of Farhan in the 11th over, triggering a middle-order collapse. None of the remaining batters managed to form a substantial partnership, and the team was bowled out with two balls to spare.

The win is a much-needed boost for Quetta as the tournament enters a crucial phase, keeping their playoff hopes alive with an improved net run rate.

