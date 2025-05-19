AIRLINK 158.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-1.18%)
BOP 9.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
CNERGY 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
CPHL 87.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.29%)
FCCL 47.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.73%)
FFL 16.28 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (7.32%)
FLYNG 47.18 Decreased By ▼ -3.49 (-6.89%)
HUBC 140.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.2%)
HUMNL 12.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.88%)
KEL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
KOSM 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.55%)
MLCF 73.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.32%)
OGDC 211.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.09%)
PACE 5.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.93%)
PAEL 44.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.48%)
PIAHCLA 16.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.67%)
PIBTL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.92%)
POWER 14.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.29%)
PPL 175.75 Increased By ▲ 3.36 (1.95%)
PRL 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.78%)
PTC 22.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-3.04%)
SEARL 86.47 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.13%)
SSGC 35.83 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.39%)
SYM 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.85%)
TELE 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.07%)
TPLP 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.47%)
TRG 62.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.07%)
WAVESAPP 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.98%)
WTL 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.64 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
BR100 12,767 Decreased By -59.9 (-0.47%)
BR30 37,723 Decreased By -109.9 (-0.29%)
KSE100 119,690 Increased By 40.5 (0.03%)
KSE30 36,565 Decreased By -36.4 (-0.1%)
May 19, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

PSL 10: Islamabad overpower Karachi to secure second spot

Syed Ahmed Raza Published May 19, 2025 Updated May 19, 2025 11:14pm

Islamabad United produced a batting masterclass to crush Karachi Kings by 79 runs in a high-scoring Pakistan Super League (PSL) encounter on Monday, powered by explosive knocks from Alex Hales and Sahibzada Farhan at the Rawalpindi Stadium.

Islamabad posted a mammoth 251 for 5, one of the highest totals in PSL history, after being asked to bat first. In reply, Karachi Kings were bowled out for 172 in 18.2 overs, falling well short despite a late flourish from Abbas Afridi.

Opening the innings, Alex Hales smashed 88 off just 35 balls, peppering the boundary rope with six fours and eight sixes at a strike rate of 251.42. He shared a 153-run opening stand with Sahibzada Farhan, who scored 73 off 41 balls.

PSL 10: Lahore’s dominant show knocks Peshawar out of contention

Captain Shadab Khan added late fireworks, hammering 42 off 19 balls before being run out in the penultimate over. The onslaught left Karachi bowlers struggling, with Khushdil Shah (4-0-58-1) and Aamer Jamal (4-0-51-1) among the most expensive.

In response, Karachi Kings lost regular wickets despite brief resistance from skipper David Warner (43 off 28) and opener Tim Seifert (26 off 17). Shadab Khan starred with the ball, picking up 4 wickets for 45 runs, while Salman Irshad claimed 3 for 28 to derail the chase.

A late cameo from Abbas Afridi (34 off 13) and Mir Hamza (12 off 6) offered some resistance, but it wasn’t enough to prevent Karachi from slumping to a heavy defeat.

PSL 10: Hasan Nawaz’s heroics propel Quetta to thrilling win over Multan

PSL 10 points table

PSL 2025 Points Table Team M W L PT NRR QG 10 7 2 15 1.393 IU 10 6 4 12 0.372 KK 10 6 4 12 0.049 LQ 10 5 4 11 1.036 PZ 10 4 6 8 -0.293 MS 10 1 9 2 -2.449

Next fixture

As the action shifts to Lahore for play-offs, table-toppers Quetta Gladiators will face second-placed Islamabad United in a high-stakes qualifier at Gaddafi Stadium on Wednesday. The winner will secure a direct spot in the final. The match is scheduled to begin at 8:00 PM.

Past PSL winners

  • PSL 2016 – Islamabad United

  • PSL 2017 – Peshawar Zalmi

  • PSL 2018 – Islamabad United

  • PSL 2019 – Quetta Gladiators

  • PSL 2020 – Karachi Kings

  • PSL 2021 – Multan Sultans

  • PSL 2022 - Lahore Qalandars

  • PSL 2023 - Lahore Qalandars

  • PSL 2024 - Islamabad United

Karachi Kings Shadab Khan Islamabad United HBLPSL Alex Hales Sahibzada Farhan PSL 10 HBL PSL 10 PSL X PSL 10 schedule HBLPSL X PSL 10 points table Psl revised schedule HBL PSL X matches PSL play offs

Comments

200 characters

PSL 10: Islamabad overpower Karachi to secure second spot

After Putin call, Trump says Russia and Ukraine to start ‘immediate’ talks on ceasefire

KSE-100 Index closes flat after mixed trading

Rupee slips lower against US dollar

Indian boycott of Turkish coffee, chocolates and fashion grows

Pakistan, China oppose motion to invite Taiwan to WHO’s annual assembly

Youm-e-Takbeer: Sindh govt declares public holiday on May 28

‘Strongest in the broken places’: Biden breaks silence on cancer diagnosis

SBP launches nationwide ‘Go Cashless’ campaign for Eid-ul-Adha

Security forces eliminate 9 Indian-sponsored terrorists in KP operations, two soldiers martyred: ISPR

Read more stories